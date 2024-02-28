CBS Makes Big Decision on Future of 'The Young and the Restless'

The Young and the Restless isn't slowing down any time soon. CBS has announced that the long-running soap opera has been renewed for not just one season but for four additional seasons. The renewal will bring the series through its 55th season during the 2027-28 television season.

"The Young and the Restless has been a staple of daytime television for over 50 years, and it is with great pleasure that we will continue that legacy at CBS," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, shared in a statement. "The talented cast and writers deliver compelling performances and stories on a daily basis and have provided iconic moments that have kept the show on top of the ratings and thrilled generations of fans for over five decades. We look forward to seeing what new creative twists and turns they have planned for the folks of Genoa City."

News of the four-season renewal comes almost a year after the soap celebrated its 50th anniversary. The Young and the Restless premiered on Mar. 26, 1973, and has taken viewers on a ride through the Midwestern town of Genoa City. Its main focus is on the romances and rivalries between the Newman, Winters, and Abbott families. Knowing that that will continue for another four seasons at least will give fans something to cheer about.

The big renewal is not surprising. The Young and the Restless averages 3.50 million viewers this season alone and has been the No. 1 daytime drama on TV for 36 consecutive years, with no sign that it will be coming to an end any time soon. Of course, the renewal is now proof of that. Many celebrities got their start on the soap, including Shemar Moore, Eva Longoria, David Hasselhoff, Tom Selleck, and Paul Walker, with many other celebrities guest starring.

There is no telling what will happen in the fictional city of Genoa over the next four seasons, including who may leave and who may return. The Young and the Restless has seen some big returns this past year, so you never know what's in store. Fans will be happy to know they will be able to spend their weekdays watching the soap opera for at least another four years. The drama, romances, and more will continue, and it's going to be exciting to watch it all go down.