‘Better Call Saul’ Has a Wedding and an Epic Meltdown, and Fans Have Thoughts

After last week’s shocking twist ending, it was another night of twists and turns in Better Call Saul. Monday night’s installment, “JMM,” finds Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) wrestling with the moniker of Saul Goodman, until the end, when he seems to take to his new persona with unapologetic rancor.

Warning: Spoilers for Better Call Saul’s latest episode, “JMM,” to follow.

First up, last week’s shocking ending saw Kim (Rhea Seehorn) propose to Jimmy after an episode of them butting legal heads, it was promptly revealed that she had an ulterior motive. And a very legally motivated one, given that Jimmy has grown more and more into his courtroom caricature. Given that he’s enlisted Kim’s help behind-the-scenes, his less-than-legal methodology could put the two of them in substantial trouble. However, marriage means that they can’t be forced to testify against one another, so that gives them some breathing room — for now.

However, being Saul Goodman isn’t all pranking your old boss and duping the judge in court. After his success in helping Krazy 8 (Maximino Arciniega), he’s become the Salamanca cartel’s go-to guy for legal issues. Which right now is Lalo (Tony Dalton), who’s now behind bars for the murder of a money transfer clerk late in Season 4. While Saul spun his defense, and actually managed to get Lalo out on bail, his repeated glances (and later avoidance) of the victim’s family teases that the transformation has been challenging.

Or so it would seem, at least until he’s approached by his old boss, Howard (Patrick Fabian), which prompts a meltdown from Jimmy that signals just how far he’s willing to go to become Saul Goodman.

The idea of Kim and Jimmy getting married didn’t bode well with viewers, who are already worried for her character, given she’s never mentioned in Breaking Bad.

Given the circumstances, it wasn’t exactly a storybook celebration.

Speaking of Breaking Bad, tonight also saw the re-appearance of Peter Schuler (Norbert Weisser), the Madrigal Electromotive executive who was introduced in the show’s fifth season. While he had no lines in the flagship series, tonight revealed a bit about his backstory, as well as how it ties into Gus Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito).

Meanwhile, as Jimmy ponders what it means to be Saul Goodman, and to have Saul Goodman be a friend of the cartel, he decides to embrace his alter-ego’s theatrics — even out of the courtroom.

Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.