'Better Call Saul' Delivered A Shock Ending and Fans Can't Get Enough

Tonight's episode of Better Call Saul teased a showdown, and it delivered. Just not quite in a way that anyone could have seen coming. The episode, titled "Goodman vs. Wexler," showed the two attorneys go at one another over an ongoing legal issue. But as boyfriend and girlfriend, things took a much different turn by the time the credits rolled.

Warning: Spoilers for Better Call Saul's latest episode, "Goodman vs. Wexler," to follow.

Since Better Call Saul premiered, it's showcased the relationship between Jimmy "Saul Goodman" McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). While the love affair definitely added some much-needed humanity to the 'criminal' lawyer viewers met in Breaking Bad, it also led to one gnawing issue: Kim's nowhere to be seen in the flagship series. Given that characters are rarely given happy endings in this world, her eventual exit has been cause for anxiety.

Despite Kim's steadfast dedication to the law, she's constantly pulled into Jimmy's schemes, which have only gotten more outlandish the more he embraces his cartoonish moniker. Recently, as a way out of an ongoing legal issue involving Kim's employer, Mesa Verde, she called on Jimmy to 'Saul Goodman' the situation up.

As expected, Saul continued to throw every trick in the book at Mersa Verde, while things between him and Kim hit its zenith. What wasn't expected was how that confrontation would play out. Of course, fans couldn't wait to take to Twitter and weigh in.