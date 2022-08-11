Lifetime Movie Starring Anne Heche Still Set to Premiere Soon

A Lifetime original movie starring Anne Heche will still debut in September, the network said Thursday. Heche was scheduled to appear at Lifetime's Television Critics Association virtual press tour panel, but she remains hospitalized after surviving a fiery crash in Los Angeles last week. Heche remains in critical condition and is in a coma, her representative said Monday. Police are now investigating Heche for felony DUI.

Heche stars in Girl In Room 13, which Lifetime plans to debut next month, reports Deadline. The film centers on human sex trafficking and also stars Larissa Dias, Max Montesi, and Matt Hamilton. It was directed by former Law & Order star Elisabeth Rohm and written by The Gabby Douglas Story's Maria Nation.

"As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition and all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected," Amy Winter, Lifetime's executive VP and head of programming, told reporters at the beginning of the network's panel. "We hope that her friends and family stay strong during this difficult time." Winter then asked reporters not to ask for updates on Heche's condition.

"This project is important to Anne, along with each and every one of us," Winter continued. "We all sought to make a film that would bring attention to this appalling issue of human sex trafficking. We hope that this film reached you and that you are just as inspired as Anne was to help us with our mission to stop violence against women. Thank you for your support and your questions about the film."

Rohm thanked Lifetime for supporting the filmmakers' cause, stopping violence against women. "We talked about it – every single one of us – that this was our mission," Rohm said. "And although [Anne] is deeply missed, right now, I will say the film is finished and she did a phenomenal performance – a tour de force much like Larissa."

Heche was driving a blue Mini Cooper in Los Angeles' Mar Vista neighborhood Friday. She reportedly crashed into an apartment complex's garage before later crashing into a home. Her car burst into flames and she was rushed to the hospital. On Wednesday, Los Angeles police sources told TMZ Heche is under investigation for felony DUI. They believe she may have been driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol since she was driving erratically.

"At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition," Heche's representative said Monday. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."