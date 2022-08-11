Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Crash, Hospitalization

Ellen DeGeneres is sending her support to ex-girlfriend Anne Heche. As Heche remains in the hospital in a coma after she crashed her vehicle into a home in Los Angeles on Friday, DeGeneres was spotted out and about for the first time since the accident, with a photographer catching up with the star while she was out with a friend at the True Lune restaurant in Santa Barbara, California on Monday.

Although DeGeneres told the photographer that she and Heche, who from 1997 to 2000, are "not in touch with each other" and therefore she "would not know" the Six Days Seven Nights actress' condition, DeGeneres did share some kind words. According to the Daily Mail, DeGeneres sent her ex some well wishes for a speedy recovery, sharing, "I don't want anyone to be hurt." When the cameraman asked, "It was quite a dangerous accident that happened, wasn't it?" DeGeneres replied, "Sure was."

DeGeneres' comments came just three days after Heche was driving a blue Mini Cooper in Mar Vista on Friday when she reportedly crashed into an apartment complex's garage. Residents tried to get her out of the vehicle, but she sped away and later crashed into a home. The residence caught fire, and while nobody was harmed in the home, The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the house suffered "structural compromise" and "heavy fire." Heche, meanwhile, was hospitalized for burns and is in "extreme critical condition." Her representative said Monday that the actress "is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told CNN Saturday evening that it is investigating the crash and a previous "misdemeanor hit and run" incident. A spokesman also told the New York Post that officials would "absolutely" look into what role drugs or alcohol may have played. Although Heche has not yet been charged with a crime, sources at the LAPD told TMZ Wednesday that Heche is allegedly under investigation for a felony DUI. According to the outlet's sources, authorities allegedly believe Heche was possibly under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the collision. The charge would be classified as a felony because the woman in the home at the time of the crash has reportedly claimed that she was injured. The LAPD has not confirmed TMZ's report. At this time, there has been no further update on Heche's condition.