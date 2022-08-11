Anne Heche Officially Under Investigation for DUI in Wake of Fiery Crash

Authorities are moving forward with their investigation of Anne Heche's recent fiery car crash in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Heche is currently under investigation for a DUI. Following the accident, which took place on Friday, Heche is said to be fighting for her life in the hospital while in "extreme critical condition."

Sources at the LAPD told TMZ that Heche is under investigation for a felony DUI. As for why it is now classified as a felony, the woman in the home that Heche's car crashed into is claiming that she was injured. At the moment, the authorities believe that Heche was possibly under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the collision. Before her vehicle crashed into a home in the Los Angeles area, Heche was allegedly driving erratically and hit a parked car and a garage.

The police also reportedly obtained a photo of Heche that appeared to have been taken before the crash. In the photo, she is sitting in the driver's seat while what seems to be a bottle of alcohol is in the cup holder. Heche was reportedly driving a blue Mini Cooper in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles when the incident took place. After reportedly crashing into the garage of an apartment complex, Heche allegedly drove off and subsequently crashed into a nearby home. Jennifer Durand is the owner of the home, but Lynne Mishele, was the current tenant. Durand spoke to PEOPLE about the situation and noted that she and Mishele immediately embraced after she rushed to the scene. She explained that they "hugged and cried a lot. In that moment, I was just so relieved and grateful that she and her animals had survived this. Nothing could have prepared me for what the house looked like."

"Lynne has made it her home ... there are a lot of memories there, and it is just gone," Durand continued. "The firefighters helped us sift through it – I can't accurately describe how that feels. Every firefighter and officer that I spoke with were incredibly kind and helped in every way they could. They spent so much time with us, explaining everything and helping search for things. I am especially grateful for their response."

Days after the crash occurred, Heche's representatives shared an update on her condition. While it was originally reported that she was stable following the accident, her rep later expressed that the actor was in "extreme critical condition." They added, "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."