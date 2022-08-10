Anne Heche Gets Support From Alec Baldwin But Social Media Can't Stop Roasting Him

Alec Baldwin offered Anne Heche a show of support after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday. Although Baldwin has since limited comments on his video, there were many complaints from people who felt Baldwin should have mentioned the woman whose house was destroyed in the crash. Baldwin was at the center of controversy himself last year when he accidentally fatally shot Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in New Mexico.

"Everybody join me please in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche," Baldwin, who worked with Heche on The Juror (1996), said in the brief video he published Sunday. "I love you Anne – I love you. And I think you're such a talented person and I hope everything is OK. I'm sorry that you had this tragic thing happen to you and I'm sending you all my love, OK?"

Baldwin said Heche is an "old pal" and praised her talent. "There's not a lot of women I worked with who were brave in the way that Anne is brave... She was very original and very brave," Baldwin said. "Anne was fantastic. She was so funny. I mean, she's an amazingly talented woman."

Baldwin's followers offered their thoughts and prayers to Heche, but others thought the video missed the mark because he said nothing about Lynne Mishele, whose house was destroyed in the crash. "'She's lucky no one got killed??' NO... the people who were on the streets, the pedestrians around her, the owners and family of the house were the lucky ones," a frustrated Instagram follower wrote. "She's lucky cause she's not being charged with manslaughter? Please."

"She put lives in danger," another person wrote. "I have to stop watching. You come on with an excuse to talk about Anne And quickly shift to a conversation about your career? Unbelievable," another commented. "What about the woman whose house was burnt down? Unbelievable," one wrote.

Heche was driving a blue Mini Cooper in Mar Vista, Los Angeles Friday afternoon when she reportedly crashed into an apartment complex's garage. Residents tried to get her out of the vehicle, but she sped away and later crashed into Mishele's home. Heche was hospitalized for burns and is in "extreme critical condition," her rep said Monday. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident," her rep added.

The actress has not been charged with a crime yet, but the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the crash and a previous "misdemeanor hit and run" incident, a police spokesperson told CNN Saturday evening. A spokesman also told the New York Post that officials would "absolutely" look into what role drugs or alcohol may have played.

Hours before the crash, an episode of Heche's Better Together podcast was published. In the episode, she mentioned drinking vodka and "wine chasers" after a "very bad day." The podcast was later deleted, and producer Ryan Tillotson told Entertainment Tonight the episode was recorded on Aug. 2, and the rumors it was recorded the day of the crash are incorrect.