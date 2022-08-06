Anne Heche Has 'Long Recovery' From Severe Burns After Car Crash

Anne Heche remains in intensive care after she crashed her car on Friday, suffering severe burns after the home she drove into caught on fire. Heche was trapped in the blaze and had to be rescued by emergency services upon their arrival.

According to CNN, a source close to Heche is still trying to determine what led to the wild incident on Friday and what the actress will need to recover. "Anne is in the ICU, she's lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash," the source told the outlet.

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows the vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche speeding down a Mar Vista street moments before crashing into a home and sparking a fire. The story on @CBSLA 5pm. pic.twitter.com/1H93z5aVx7 — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 5, 2022

Video from several homes on the stretch of road in Los Angeles where the accident occurred caught Heche's blue Mini Cooper speeding past before crashing. Prior to the fiery accident, Heche was involved in another smaller accident when she drove into the door of a garage at an apartment complex.

According to PEOPLE, Heche actually spoke to several neighbors after crashing into the home. noting it drove "almost the whole way through" the home and quickly caught fire. "She responded that she wasn't doing real well," Lynne Bernstein told the outlet. "He actually talked to her briefly," he notes. "Yeah, he asked her to raise her hand or something ... if she was okay and she said she couldn't."

The neighbors were unable to free Heche from the vehicle before firefighters arrived. "He [was] overcome by the smoke. So, he went to the back of the house to see if there was an alternative route, maybe we could get to her from the front of the vehicle," they continued. "But the smoke, even on the backyard was pretty darn intense."

Here’s the now mangled vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche being towed away after speeding and crashing into a Mar Vista home and sparking a fire. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/rRSqnM1YDt — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 6, 2022

The owner of the home was surprised to see the men in her home and seemed unaware of what had happened. But after noticing the vehicle and what was happening, she escaped from the home with her dogs and turtle. The neighbors shared regret that they couldn't get Heche out on their own, but she was still lucky to get out alive.

"We were just looking inside, going 'How could you survive that?' Because we had a hard time breathing even outside of the house," Bernstein added. "So, somebody was watching out over her, I guess. I mean, as seriously injured she may be."

Authorities are still investigating the accident and gathering details on what led to Heche's crash. TMZ and other outlets speculated that alcohol may be at play, but that is unconfirmed. Heche has had a history of mental illness and trauma, which fans have pointed out on social media in the aftermath.