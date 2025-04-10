‘Watson’ Star Eve Harlow Teases ‘Big Bad Secret’ Ingrid Has Been Carrying (Exclusive)

After Watson’s brief break, the show is back, and Eve Harlow spoke to PopCulture.com about Ingrid’s secret.

In “Take a Family History,” airing on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “Ingrid’s lies come back to haunt her when her sister Gigi needs to be treated by the team after she develops side effects to the secret treatments Ingrid put her through. Also, Watson and Mary bond over a tragedy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it’s unknown exactly what these lies are, it has something to do with her past. Episode 7 of the freshman medical drama was a turning point for the mysterious neurologist. After getting text messages from an unknown number, it was revealed that James Moriarty (Randall Park), who was responsible for the death of Sherlock Holmes, had been watching her, even having her meet him at the waterfront where she celebrated her birthday alone.

Pictured (L-R): Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian and Kiera Allen as Gigi Grigoryan Photo: Colin Bentley/CBS

After producing a decomposed finger, Moriarty seemingly implied that she was responsible for dumping a body that he is now in possession of. Whoever it was and whatever happened will be a big focus in the upcoming episode, and it’s a storyline that Harlow has long known about.

“Episode 9 is the episode that when I first booked the show, Craig [Sweeny, creator] and Larry [Teng, executive producer] told me that there was gonna be an episode that’s pretty pivotal for Ingrid in terms of the revelation of her history,” Harlow explained. “Episode 9 dives into that, the big bad secret that Ingrid has been carrying.”

Pictured: Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Speaking of Ingrid’s history, Rochelle Aytes told PopCulture that Mary’s past will have something to do with Ingrid and the two will be having some intense scenes in the present. Considering Ingrid still remains a pretty big mystery, this upcoming episode will be diving a lot into her backstory. There’s also the fact that she’s now in contact with Moriarty, which could prove to be complicated given the fact that she’s Watson’s doctor. There are still a few episodes left of Season 1, so it’s likely the series will continue to touch on that as well and possibly in the upcoming second season.

Tune in to a new episode of Watson on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, to learn more about Dr. Ingrid Derian’s backstory and find out about the secret she’s been hiding.