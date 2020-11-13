'American Horror Story' Creator Ryan Murphy Shares Details on Anthology Spinoff

✖

Ryan Murphy is revealing more details about his upcoming American Horror Story spinoff series, American Horror Stories. Six months after the new FX horror anthology series was first confirmed to be in the works, the Ratched creator took to Instagram Thursday with the first details of the series alongside the first poster, which showed a faceless woman in latex with a spider and cobwebs in her skull.

According to the award-winning screenwriter, American Horror Stories will consist of "16 one hour stand-alone episodes," each of which will delve into different topics of horror," including "horror myths, legends and lore." Set to air on FX, fans can expect to see a few familiar faces, too, with Murphy confirming, "many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love." Although he did not confirm who those actors might be, when first teasing the series back in May, he shared a screenshot from a Zoom call with Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, and more. Murphy's Thursday post also received some attention from AHS stars, including Cody Fern, Dylan McDermott and Billy Porter, though it is unclear if they were just showing some support or if they may be connected to the new series.

At this time, no air date for the series has been announced. When American Horror Stories was first ordered to series, Deadline reported that the new anthology would be part of FX's original programming slate through 2021, though it remained unclear just when production would begin and when it would debut. Season 10 of the mothership series, new details for which Murphy also teased this week, was delayed by a full year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has halted numerous productions across networks. The season had initially been scheduled to debut in fall of 2020, with new seasons of AHS typically airing in October, though it is now not expected to air until fall 2021. Part of the delay was also due to the season being “weather-dependent.”

"Well I don't know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show," Murphy revealed earlier this year. "So now I don’t know. I don't know what we're going to do. I don't know what I'm gonna do next with that show. I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one."

American Horror Stories does not yet have a premiere date. Production on AHS Season 10 is currently taking place in Provincetown, Massachusetts, with the season likely to air next fall. AHS has already been renewed for three additional seasons, which will bring the series to 13 seasons.