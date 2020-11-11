'American Horror Story' Season 10 Teased by Creator Ryan Murphy

✖

American Horror Story Season 10 may be a longtime in the making, but fans are now getting even more clues as to the upcoming season's theme. Taking to Instagram Tuesday night, creator Ryan Murphy shared the first poster for the upcoming installment of the FX horror anthology series, offering fans yet another cryptic clue to the otherwise mysterious season.

Provided without caption, the key art shows an open mouth full of pointed, razor sharp teeth, similar to a photo shared by Murphy back in August, and a hand wearing a surgical glove holding a tattoo pen. "AHS10" is tattooed onto the tongue. The post was tagged in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where production on the season was set to begin in October.

So far, details for the upcoming season have remained vague, and no official theme has been confirmed, though various posts Murphy has shared over the past several months have hinted to some connection to the ocean. When Murphy announced the cast for the season February, the actors’ names were posted over a video of waves crashing against the shore. That oceanfront theme was again present in an image Murphy shared in March, which showed someone or something clawing their way from the sea. A May-dated post, meanwhile, featured an idyllic beach with an overturned fence. As for the razor sharp teeth and the figure crawling out of the sea? Many fans seem to believe that Season 10 could feature sirens or the Lady of the Dunes (a real-life murder mystery that occurred in Provincetown), though they will have to wait awhile longer to see if their theories are correct.

Although new seasons of AHS typically premiere in October, Season 10 has been postponed until 2021. The season was delayed due to coronavirus-related production shutdowns. Murphy also suggested that the newest season was "weather-dependent."

"A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show, Murphy told The Wrap. So now I don't know. I don't know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one."

Season 10 of American Horror Story will see the return of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, both of whom sat out Season 9's 1984. The cast also includes Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock, with Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin joining.

American Horror Story Season 10 is set to debut sometime in 2021. The series has been renewed through Season 13, with a spinoff series, American Horror Stories, also in the works.