‘American Horror Story’ Three-Season Renewal at FX Has Twitter Freaking Out

Fans are celebrating after FX announced Thursday the three season renewal for American Horror Story, which will bring the total season count up to 13. The renewal, which came less than two months after the finale of AHS:1984, came as somewhat of a surprise given that series creator Ryan Murphy had previously cast doubt about the horror anthology’s future, as it had only previously been renewed through Season 10.

American Horror Story has been renewed for 3 additional seasons! Solidifying the show’s presence right through to 2023! #AHS pic.twitter.com/YvrmDoVJF2 — Ifan (@ifantweets) January 9, 2020

“Ryan Murphy going for that lucky 13,” tweeted one fan.

“The best news I’ve received thus far in 2020,” added another.

“I’m hoping they pick up on the UFO story line from Asylum and/or the vampire children that are still around from Hotel,” one fan stated their hopes for the future seasons. “there’s a lot of meat left on those bones!!!”

“YESSSSSSSS!!! Freaking LOVE this show!!” wrote another.

American Horror Story‘s renewal was announced by John Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, at the Winter TCA press tour, crediting the series’ continued high ratings.

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” Landgraf said. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

American Horror Story Season 10 is expected to premiere later this year.