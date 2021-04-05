'All My Children' Veteran Joins 'General Hospital' in Return to Daytime Soaps World

✖

Cameron Mathison is making his return to the daytime soap opera world with a mysterious role on ABC's General Hospital. Mathison is best known for playing Ryan Lavery on All My Children, which earned him Outstanding Supporting Actor nominations at the 2002 and 2004 Daytime Emmys. Mathison, 51, also competed on Dancing With the Stars Season 5 in 2007.

It is not clear when Mathison will make his General Hospital debut, but it comes after his current gig as Home and Family co-host comes to an end in August with Season 9, reports Deadline. Mathison joined Debbie Matenopoulos to host the daytime Hallmark Channel talk show starting in 2018. Hallmark announced the show would come to an end in March. The series was filmed in Los Angeles and started filming its final episodes on March 29. The show's last episode will air on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

“Our audience can look forward to more of the topical segments they know and love when the show returns on Monday, April 5, with a new one-hour, three-day-a-week format,” a Hallmark spokesperson said in March. “The program’s final episode airs Wednesday, August 4th.” The show earned six Daytime Emmy nominations for the Outstanding Lifestyle Program award during its run.

Mathison, who was born in Ontario, began working in Hollywood in the late 1990s. In 1998, he joined All My Children, starring as Ryan Lavery until ABC canceled the show in 2011. He also served as a correspondent on ABC's Good Morning America from 2009 to 2015 and CBS' Entertainment Tonight from 2007 to 2019. He also appeared as an occasional guest host on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The actor is also a popular star on Hallmark outside the daytime talk show, having starred in several Hallmark Channel TV movies and series. He was featured in The Christmas Ornament, Window Wonderland, Along Came a Nanny, My Gal Sunday, A Summer to Remember, and The Christmas Club. He also starred in five of the Murder, She Baked movies alongside another soap opera star, Days of Our Lives' Alison Sweeney.

Mathison also battled renal cell carcinoma and had part of his right kidney removed during surgery. "My immune system is certainly coming back and I’m just super, super grateful. [I’m] full of energy and, you know, getting tests done and everything," he told Us Weekly in December 2020. "I'm doing really well."