Hallmark Channel Fans Sound off After 'Home & Family' Cancellation
Hallmark Channel morning talk show Home & Family was recently announced as being canceled by the network, and fans are sounding off online. In a statement published last week by Variety, a Hallmark Channel spokesperson shared the news and expressed the network's gratitude to everyone involved in bringing the show into viewers' homes every day. "The ninth and current season of Home & Family will be the series’ last," the statement began.
"For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining and decorating segments," the statement added. "We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work and dedication." The Home & Family series finale is currently scheduled to air Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Even though there are still a few months left of the show, fans are not loving this news. Many are taking to Twitter — as well as Facebook — to voice their frustration and confusion over the decision. Scroll down to read what they are saying, and let us know in the comments if you'll miss Home & Family.
Hi, Dawn- We are sorry to hear that you are upset about Home & Family being cancelled. Thank you for your feedback. We'll pass it along to Hallmark leadership. Thank you!— Hallmark (@Hallmark) March 29, 2021
"I love Home and Family, and was excited they were finally returning! I love Cameron and the cooking segments especially," one fan wrote in a Facebook comment.
@hallmarkchannel huge mistake— Brandon Bippus (@BippusBrandon) March 27, 2021
"I loved this show and hosts. A wholesome show the whole family could watch. Sorry they did not renew as it was very good," someone else said.
Home & Family is coming to an end after the current season they are in right now ends in August. Such a bummer after a decade of such an amazing show. I'm very sad they will no longer produce new episodes. So grateful to Debbie & Cameron & crew for all the years they gave us 💔 pic.twitter.com/He2oDsfs66— Hallmark Enthusiast (@PinkSunsetxo) March 26, 2021
"I love this show and so sorry to read of its cancellation. Hoping Hallmark revisits the decision," another fan offered.
Me, after learning Hallmark's 'Home & Family' Show Is Ending This Year #Hallmark pic.twitter.com/GclljjImkj— Jennifer Shirk (@JenniferShirk) March 26, 2021
"I love the show. Sad to see they canceled it. Love getting all the ideas for crafts and cooking and thing for home. Will be truly missed," one more fan said.
Don't understand why its ending, if its a popular show??? Do specials during the holidays. Like food network does. Christmas Halloween, spring & thanksgiving.Hallmark's 'Home & Family' Show Is Ending After Season 9 https://t.co/tfwysf7KKr— sherry sofka (@sherrysofka) March 26, 2021
"Hallmark, please tell us why are you not renewing Home and Family," someone asked. "We love everyone that is on [there], from crafts, plants and animals [to] cooking. [There's] great people who bring laughter to us all," a fan commented.
Noooo it’s the only thing on television that is non confrontational Home & Family Cancelled at Hallmark https://t.co/HbGuztr1Yd via @TVLine— Laura Nuss (@every_day_edits) March 25, 2021
"Oh NO, I love that show," a Facebook user exclaimed. "I have missed it not being on during the pandemic. So so sad."
‘Home & Family’ To End With Season 9 On Hallmark Channel – Deadline— mile hi neanderthal (@milehihappy) March 24, 2021
I'm sad. ☹ This was a great and wholesome TV show. But I guess that's not cool now.
And so it goes. https://t.co/fO6ycotgbC
"I wondered why I haven't seen it on lately! Now we know!" one last fan wrote.