Hallmark Channel Fans Sound off After 'Home & Family' Cancellation

By Stephen Andrew

Hallmark Channel morning talk show Home & Family was recently announced as being canceled by the network, and fans are sounding off online. In a statement published last week by Variety, a Hallmark Channel spokesperson shared the news and expressed the network's gratitude to everyone involved in bringing the show into viewers' homes every day. "The ninth and current season of Home & Family will be the series’ last," the statement began.

"For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining and decorating segments," the statement added. "We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work and dedication." The Home & Family series finale is currently scheduled to air Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Even though there are still a few months left of the show, fans are not loving this news. Many are taking to Twitter — as well as Facebook — to voice their frustration and confusion over the decision. Scroll down to read what they are saying, and let us know in the comments if you'll miss Home & Family.

"I love Home and Family, and was excited they were finally returning! I love Cameron and the cooking segments especially," one fan wrote in a Facebook comment.

"I loved this show and hosts. A wholesome show the whole family could watch. Sorry they did not renew as it was very good," someone else said.

"I love this show and so sorry to read of its cancellation. Hoping Hallmark revisits the decision," another fan offered.

"I love the show. Sad to see they canceled it. Love getting all the ideas for crafts and cooking and thing for home. Will be truly missed," one more fan said.

"Hallmark, please tell us why are you not renewing Home and Family," someone asked. "We love everyone that is on [there], from crafts, plants and animals [to] cooking. [There's] great people who bring laughter to us all," a fan commented.

"Oh NO, I love that show," a Facebook user exclaimed. "I have missed it not being on during the pandemic. So so sad."

"I wondered why I haven't seen it on lately! Now we know!" one last fan wrote.

