Hallmark Channel Fans Sound off After 'Home & Family' Cancellation

Hallmark Channel morning talk show Home & Family was recently announced as being canceled by the network, and fans are sounding off online. In a statement published last week by Variety, a Hallmark Channel spokesperson shared the news and expressed the network's gratitude to everyone involved in bringing the show into viewers' homes every day. "The ninth and current season of Home & Family will be the series’ last," the statement began.

"For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining and decorating segments," the statement added. "We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work and dedication." The Home & Family series finale is currently scheduled to air Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Even though there are still a few months left of the show, fans are not loving this news. Many are taking to Twitter — as well as Facebook — to voice their frustration and confusion over the decision. Scroll down to read what they are saying, and let us know in the comments if you'll miss Home & Family.