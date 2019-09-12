Hallmark Channel’s Cameron Mathison Reveals He Has Renal Cancer

Hallmark Channel star Cameron Mathison recently took to social media to reveal that he has been diagnosed with renal cancer. In an Instagram post, Mathison shared a photo of himself and his family while explaining his situation in the caption. “I have a health situation that I want to share with you all,” his message began. “There are many reasons I love social media, staying connected with you all, sharing fun experiences… well this time I’m asking for your help. About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I’ve been having, and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney. It’s consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma … or kidney cancer.”

“The good news is that it hasn’t spread to any other organs,” he went on to share. “They say my healthy lifestyle and diet has no doubt helped keep it from growing and spreading to other areas, as doctors think it’s been growing in me for minimum 10 years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am extremely lucky that we found it early,” Mathison continued. “Thank you to my longtime friend and urologist [Jon Giddens] who has helped me tremendously through this process. Vanessa, Lucas and Leila have been absolutely amazing with their love and support… as have my mom, dad, brother, and everyone at Home and Family, Hallmark, and ET.”

“My surgery is scheduled on September 12th, I was hoping to receive positive thoughts, prayers, or whatever you feel comfortable with, on 9/12 (my surgery is at 1 pm PST),” the 50-year-old former soap opera actor then asked. “I announced this on [Home and Family] yesterday, and wanted to make sure I posted about it here as well. Feeling very grateful and optimistic!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Mathison (@cameronmathison) on Sep 10, 2019 at 5:01am PDT

Many of Mathison’s Instagram followers have since posted supportive comments for the actor, with one writing, “Cam , you can count on me to be thinking of you and your amazing family on Thursday at 1pm and always. I will be sending prayers, love, and wishes for a speedy and healthy recovery!”

“Dearest Cameron, we are sending all of our love light and strength to you Vanessa Lucas and Leila. We are SO relieved to hear that this was detected early, Ricky and I wish you a speedy recovery and rest assured that we ARE sending you loads of prayers and positivity daily! We love you Cam,” someone else added.

Photo Credit: Jerod Harris / Getty Images