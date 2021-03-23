Hallmark Channel Cancels One of Its Big Shows After 9 Seasons

✖

Hallmark Channel has announced that it is canceling one of its biggest shows after nine seasons on the air. According to Variety, Home & Family — daytime show, hosted by Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, will end later this year. The show is currently set to return with new episodes on Monday, April 5, but it will be in a new format: one-hour episodes that air three days a week.

In a statement on the news, a Hallmark Channel spokesperson said, "The ninth and current season of Home & Family will be the series’ last. For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work and dedication." The Home & Family series finale is set to air Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Guess what? We’re coming back! The whole family will be returning on April 5! With a brand-new format as a one-hour show, airing Monday – Wednesday at 10am, this change will allow us to create more in-depth segments and interviews. Give us a ❤️ if you will be watching! pic.twitter.com/G5PfSP4m2B — Home & Family (@HomeandFamilyTV) March 8, 2021

Home & Family debuted on the Hallmark Channel in 2012 as a talk show that features celebrity guests and segments with experts who provide tips and tricks on everything from crafting to cooking, as well as beauty advice and more. The show was originally hosted by Mark Steines and Paige Davis but Davis was replaced early on by Cristina Ferrare. In 2016, Matenopoulos took over for Ferrare, and Mathison joined in 2018 when Steines abruptly left the show.

The circumstances of Steines' exit were shrouded in mystery for years, as it was initially reported that he was fired over "creative differences." However, according to Cheat Sheet, a court case brought against Crown Media by Steines revealed that he believes he was fired for regularly reporting verbal abuse he witnesses from the show’s executive producer, Woody Fraser. The outlet noted that the current status of Steines' case against the company is unknown.

After exiting Home & Family, Steines eventually returned to TV, hosting Animal ER Live on Nat Geo Wild. He does not appear to have commented on the news of his former series being canceled. There is also no word on whether or not his lawsuit against Crown Media played any part in the decision.