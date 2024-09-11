'All My Children' Alum Joins 'General Hospital'

An All My Children alum is coming to Port Charles. After fan-favorite General Hospital character Lulu Spencer has been in a coma since December 2020 when she sustained injuries from a bomb blast, TVLine confirms that Alexa Havins will be taking over the role from Emme Rylan. Daytime Confidential was the first to report the news of Havins' addition, with her first appearance being later this fall.

Lulu has been a big part of the long-running ABC soap opera for three decades now. She made her first appearance in August 1994, initially played by Amanda and Kerrianne Harrington. In 1995, Clare and Maribel Moses took over before being replaced by Alysin and Kelli Griffith that same year. From 2001 to 2003, Lulu was portrayed by Stephanie Allen, and then Tessa Allen from 2004 to 2005. Rylan took over the role beginning in 2006 until Lulu's tragic accident.

Havins is best known for her role as Babe Carey on the soap opera All My Children, starring on the series from 2003 to 2007. She also occasionally crossed over to One Life to Live as Babe from 2003 to 2005. GH will mark Havins' return to the soap opera genre since All My Children and comes on the heels of some recent major departures. Kelly Monaco was axed after 21 years of playing Sam McCall, which was one of the most shocking exits announced.

Adam J. Harrington recently confirmed his exit after his character, John Cates, was shot. Other recent exits include Michael Easton, Gregory Harrison, and Nicholas Chavez. Meanwhile, Emma Samms will return as Holly Sutton and Rick Hearst also came back as Ric Lansing. It's not unusual for a character on a soap opera to be played by more than one actor, so it will be nice to have Lulu Spencer back again after four years and interesting to see how Alex Havins will bring her to life, literally.

As of now, a premiere date has not been revealed for Havins' first episode, but it's possible the soap will be building up to Lulu's return. Her brother, Luke Spencer, played by Jonathan Jackson, came back to Port Charles last month, making many wonder if Lulu could have the same fate. In the meantime, fans will just have to patiently wait for the character's highly-anticipated return. New episodes of General Hospital air weekdays on ABC.