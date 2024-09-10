General Hospital has officially said goodbye to another resident of Port Charles. Adam J. Harrington has officially confirmed his exit after his character, John Cates, was shot by Maurice Benard's Sonny Corinthos in the Aug. 30 episode. He took to X on Sept. 1 to say that General Hospital "was a BLAST, literally!" He thanked executive producer Frank Valentini, the producers, and the writers, throwing in yet another pun appropriate for his departure.

"Thank you for the SHOT at joining your world. I loved it," Harrington wrote. "To the phenomenal cast and crew. It was an honor to witness the CALIBER of your work. Now, seriously, I will miss you all." Harrington also addressed the GH viewers and fans by saying, "It's been an honor being in your world and feeling your passion. To those who have written a goodbye, I've read every word, and I'm deeply humbled. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Until we meet again… Adam."

(Photo: GENERAL HOSPITAL – Episode "15401" – "General Hospital" airs Monday – Friday, on ABC (check local listings).

ADAM J. HARRINGTON - Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Harrington only joined the long-running soap opera this year as John/Jagger Cates. The character was initially introduced in 1992 and played by Antonio Sabáto, Jr. until 1994. He briefly returned to the role the following year and didn't bring back Cates until 2008 for the second season of General Hospital: Night Shift. Harrington assumed the role starting in February. While some characters do eventually come back after their supposed deaths, from the sounds of Harington's messages, it's unlikely Cates will be making another return.

Aside from General Hospital, Adam J. Harrington can most recently be seen in Palm Royale, Bosch Dirty John, Wisdom of the Crowd, Daytime Divas, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Training Day. Other credits include Shadowhunters, NCIS: New Orleans, Supernatural, Criminal Minds, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and The Secret Circle, among others. One can hope that it's not long until Harrington lands a new role, and it sticks for a while.

Harrington is the latest actor to depart from General Hospital. In recent months, the soap has also seen Kelly Monaco, Michael Easton, and Nicholas Chavez exit. It's not unusual for a series, especially one like General Hospital, to see multiple exits around the same time. That doesn't make it easy, but it's always the possibility an actor will return, whether as the same character or someone completely new.