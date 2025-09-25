ABC Releases First Official Trailer for ‘9-1-1: Nashville’

ABC has released the first official trailer for the upcoming series 9-1-1: Nashville.

The 9-1-1 spinoff is set to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

In the trailer, fans get a look at Chris O’Donnell leading the 113 as Captain Don Hart, as well as Kane Brown’s appearance in the series premiere when a tornado hits his concert. There is also a look at the water park emergency and some intense family drama. ABC ordered the series earlier this year, and the wait has been a long one, but soon, fans will be able to watch a brand new 9-1-1 series.

As of now, not too many details have been released about the premiere episode, but the trailer certainly gives away some pretty specific information, such as some of the emergencies and how some of the characters are connected. All that the description for 9-1-1: Nashville says is that it’s a “high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.” Since the premiere is two weeks away, it shouldn’t be long until exact information is released.

The series also stars Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey. Nashville is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani will serve as executive producers and writers, with Chris O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett also executive producing. Raisani serves as showrunner.

9-1-1: NASHVILLE – “Episode 101” (Disney/Jake Giles Netter) CHRIS O’DONNELL, MICHAEL PROVOST

ABC will be giving fans a double dose of 9-1-1 starting Thursday, Oct. 9, as Season 9 of the Mothership also premieres that day. The Disney-owned network released a trailer for the new season, with Athena (Angela Bassett) and Hen (Aisha Hinds) going up to space. While it’s still a little early for Nashville to do anything that drastic, it wouldn’t be surprising if the 113 were to handle some pretty “out there” emergencies, even in the first season.

Even though fans are a little weary of a new 9-1-1 series, especially following 9-1-1: Lone Star’s cancellation and 9-1-1 killing off Bobby, it can’t hurt to just tune in and check it out for themselves. 9-1-1: Nashville premieres on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, following the Season 9 premiere of 9-1-1.