Tornado Hits Kane Brown Concert in Intense Scene for ABC’s ‘9-1-1: Nashville’

9-1-1: Nashville is going big for its series premiere.

After it was revealed that country star Kane Brown would be appearing in the first episode of the spinoff, it has now been shared that a tornado will be hitting his concert.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While details surrounding Brown’s appearance have been kept under wraps, aside from the fact that he’d prove to be heroic during an emergency and that filming would take place during a concert performance, more details are finally coming out. In a new behind-the-scenes video posted to Instagram, Brown is performing outdoors in front of a crowd of fans until he warns them to take cover. It was part of a scene shot at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville earlier this month.

In another video on Instagram posted by the same account, the stage is looking much different than before, with equipment destroyed, the stage destroyed, and plenty of fake firefighters surrounding the amphitheater. Filming for the tornado disaster happened across multiple days earlier this month, meaning that fans will be in for quite a ride when the show finally premieres in October. It’s still unclear how exactly else Brown will appear in the episode, but it’s possible that viewers could see him going into firefighter mode and rescuing a person or two.

Meanwhile, a tornado is not all that 9-1-1: Nashville is cooking up. There will also reportedly be an emergency set at a water park, per previous casting calls for patrons at a water park. There are a few in the Nashville area, but it’s unknown where the show will be filmed. Co-creator and showrunner Rashad Raisani previously expressed his desire to do the big splashy emergency with TV Insider ever since he was overseeing 9-1-1: Lone Star, and it seems like he’s finally getting his wish.

Premiering on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, 9-1-1: Nashville is a “high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.” The series stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey. Gregory Alan Williams, MacKenzie Porter, and Tim Matheson are part of the recurring cast.

There will be a lot to look forward to when 9-1-1: Nashville premieres, and if the emergencies on 9-1-1 and Lone Star are any indication, they will be pretty epic. For now, the wait continues for Nashville, but it won’t be long until the 113 crew finally makes their debut.