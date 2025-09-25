‘9-1-1’ Season 9 Trailer Reveals Athena and Hen in Space

9-1-1 is going out of this world… literally.

A new trailer for the ABC first responder drama shows Angela Bassett’s Athena Grant-Nash and Aisha Hinds’ Hen Wilson in outer space.

After a teaser for 9-1-1 Season 9 went viral due to the ridiculousness of it with the supposed meteors, the trailer took things up a notch. The trailer for Season 9, premiering on Thursday, Oct. 9, includes a brief recap of the other season openers that the 118 has had to deal with over the last eight seasons. However, this fall, “they will go where no first responders have gone before.” Instead of calling NASA, Athena and Hen have been called up to space and are no longer grounded on Earth.

The logline for the premiere episode, “Eat the Rich,” doesn’t give away too much information about Athena and Hen’s trip to space. “In honor of Bobby Nash’s sacrifice, the 118 comes together to dedicate the firehouse in his memory,” reads the logline. “Meanwhile, when a billionaire tech giant is involved in a life-or-death emergency, the team must race to his aid.”

If the space emergency follows the pattern of the other season openers, fans probably won’t get their first look at it until the end of the premiere or beginning of the second episode. That being said, 9-1-1 going to space is not like any other season opener, so it’s quite possible that it won’t follow the same pattern. There is no telling what will take them to space and why, but it is an intriguing plot.

9-1-1 has already gone off the rails after killing off Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash, and at this point, anything can happen. What is known is that Athena is once again going to be right in the middle of it after landing a crashing airplane last season and having her long-awaited cruise honeymoon end in the ship’s capsizing the previous season. You’d think by now she’d learn not to take any forms of transportation, but it might just be in her nature.

If fans thought Season 8’s “Bee-nado” emergency was insane, they haven’t seen anything yet. Season 9 of 9-1-1 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu, where all eight seasons are currently available to watch.