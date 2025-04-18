‘9-1-1’ Kills Off Major Character After 8 Seasons

Spoilers ahead for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 15 (“Lab Rats”)

The second part of 9-1-1’s “Contagion” event had a heartbreaking end for one character.

After eight seasons and many near-death experiences, the first responder drama has officially killed off a main character for the first time ever.

In Season 8, Episode 15, “Lab Rats,” much of the 118, aside from Buck, was still stuck in a lab with Chimney continuing to feel the effects of the virus and Hen recovering from a makeshift surgery. Thanks to Buck and Athena, though, they were able to get the vial for the cure, risking their jobs to do so, and save Chimney. Unfortunately, it’s revealed that Bobby was also exposed to the super strain of the virus, and since he used the only vial on Chimney, he knew that this was the end for him. After having a heartbreaking talk with wife Athena through a glass door, Bobby, continuing to cough up blood, walked over to a table in the lab to pray in his final moments before ultimately being carried out in a body bag.

(Disney/Christopher Willard) PETER KRAUSE

While many hope that this is just a dream, especially after videos leaked on social media from the filming of Bobby’s funeral, it is not. In a note to fans via Deadline, Peter Krause said he was aware of the online reaction to his beloved character’s death and has “heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be.” He continued, “It is a loss. That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice, and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them.”

Bobby’s death comes not long after 9-1-1 was renewed for Season 9. Krause’s on-screen wife and executive producer, Angela Bassett, is expected to return for the ninth season and has a deal to carry on as executive producer and star. Krause has starred on 9-1-1 as 118 Captain Robert “Bobby” Nash since the very beginning, and he also served as executive producer. As one of the biggest draws to 9-1-1, the death is unexpected and will certainly impact the series until the very end. 9-1-1 is on break next week but will be back on Thursday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC for the aftermath of Bobby’s death.