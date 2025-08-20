‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Seemingly Filming Water Park Emergency Episode

9-1-1: Nashville is upping the ante with a potential water park emergency.

Even though it hasn’t been confirmed what emergencies will be included in the new spinoff, casting updates reveal that the 113 will more than likely be taking a call at a local water park.

According to a casting call on Facebook from Jenny Alison Casting, background actors were being cast to play “Teens at the water park,” as well as “Water park patrons” for Wednesday and Thursday. An exact location was not included, but Nashville-area water parks include Nashville Shores, Wave Country, and SoundWaves at Gaylord Opryland, so the ABC drama certainly has some options.

The casting is on par with what showrunner and co-creator Rashad Raisani previously told TV Insider regarding the big emergencies. He was excited to finally set the stage for a “splashy water park crisis” he’s dreamed of doing since he was showrunning 9-1-1: Lone Star. “We’re going to get a bunch of crazy emergencies where people end up in places where they shouldn’t be,” he said.

What exactly could be happening at the water park is unknown, but 9-1-1 fans know that if there’s a chance of something bad happening, it will happen no matter how ridiculous. That being said, there have been a handful of real-life emergencies that have happened at water parks over the years, so there would be much to pull from. And there are probably a few tricks that could be included as well. Whatever the case may be, it should be entertaining to see what happens.

9-1-1: NASHVILLE – (Disney/Jake Giles Netter) CHRIS O’DONNELL

The third series in the 9-1-1 franchise, 9-1-1: Nashville is a “high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.” The spinoff stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey. 9-1-1: Nashville is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Raisani will serve as an executive producer and writer alongside co-creators Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear. O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett are also executive producing.

More information surrounding the exact emergencies the 113 will be dealing with should be announced in the coming weeks. 9-1-1: Nashville premieres on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC following the Season 9 premiere of 9-1-1.