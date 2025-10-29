ABC Announces ‘Scrubs’ Revival Premiere Date

It’s almost time to scrub in at Sacred Heart Hospital.

ABC has revealed that the much-anticipated Scrubs revival will be premiering on Feb. 25.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Starring Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke, the new series will premiere with back-to-back episodes beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The trio will reprise their roles as JD, Turk, and Elliot, respectively, and serve as executive producers. Created by original series creator Bill Lawrence, Scrubs will also include original cast members Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley guest starring as Carla and Dr. Perry, respectively.

SCRUBS — Season 1 — Pictured: (front, l-r) Judy Reyes as Nurse Carla Espinosa, Zach Braff as Dr. John ‘J.D.’ Dorian, Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid (back, l-r) John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox, Donald Faison as Dr. Christopher Turk, Ken Jenkins as Dr. Bob Kelso — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Per ABC, in Scrubs, “JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way.”

Scrubs originally ran for seven seasons on NBC from 2001 to 2008 and an additional two seasons on ABC from 2009 to 2010. After months of speculation, it was announced in December that a reboot/revival was in early development at ABC. The network ordered it to series in July, with Braff, Faison, and Chalke attached. Reyes and McGinley were announced to guest star in September, and since then, the show has added a whopping nine new cast members, including original cast members Robert Maschio and Phill Lewis.

(Photo by Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Bill Lawrence serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer for Doozer Productions. Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra serve as executive producers and showrunners, with Randall Winston also executive producing. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

It will be hard to predict if the new Scrubs will be able to match the same energy of the original, but luckily, fans won’t have to wait much longer. It’s been 15 years since Scrubs ended, and a lot has changed in the medical world since then, so there is no telling what the show will consist of. Make sure to tune in to the premiere of the Scrubs revival on Wednesday, Feb. 25 with back-to-back episodes. All nine seasons of the original series are streaming now on Hulu, where new episodes of the revival will be available to watch the day after they air.