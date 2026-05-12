Jacob Elordi Is Injured — Does This Hurt His James Bond Odds?

Jacob Elordi recently suffered a foot injury, causing his plans for Cannes Film Festival to go up in smoke. But will the injury hurt his odds to be the next James Bond, too?

The 6-foot-5 movie star was set to serve on the Cannes competition jury this week under president Park Chan-wook. But the Wuthering Heights actor reportedly broke his foot, which means due to the physical demands of trekking up and down the Palais steps and shuttling back and forth to screenings and jury commitments, it would be nearly impossible for him to fulfill his duties.

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Page Six first reported the foot injury, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming. It’s unclear how he suffered the injury and how severe it may be.

With Elordi cornering the Polymarket odds on actors most likely to play James Bond next, fans of the 007 franchise may worry that a foot injury could harm his chances. However, with little to no details having been released — other than screenwriter Steven Knight hinting to Deadline that work on the project is “going incredibly well” — it’s difficult to predict if the injury would result in any production setbacks.

Jacob Elordi (Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for FLC)

Recent industry speculation has linked Elordi to the Bond role. Guardian reporter Marina Hyde said on The Rest is Entertainment podcast that Elordi had “kind of moved into pole position” but said “nobody has signed anything yet.”

Amazon MGM Studios previously confirmed that executives will take their time selecting the next Bond actor, so an injury for Elordi doesn’t necessarily take him out of the running automatically.

Daniel Craig completed his run as Bond with 2021’s No Time to Die. Now that the dust has settled, fans are eager to learn who will next play the super spy. Although per Polymarket there is a 72% chance the role remains vacant through June 2026, if it were to be cast by then, Elordi remains a frontrunner with a 4% likelihood. That percentage has actually dropped a tiny bit in recent days (potentially due to his foot injury), allowing Callum Turner to take the lead in probability with 5%. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Holland, Harris Dickinson and Tom Hardy round out the rest of the probabilities with 1% each.

Although the flurry of rumors surrounding Elordi’s casting remain unverified, he has had one of the buzziest years for an actor so far, having starred in Wuthering Heights and Euphoria Season 3. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work in 2025’s Frankenstein.