ABC Releases Midseason 2026 Premiere Dates

ABC is already preparing for 2026.

The Disney-owned network has released its midseason 2026 premiere dates.

Notable shows on the schedule include season premieres for The Rookie and Will Trent, as well as the highly-anticipated premiere of the Scrubs revival. Also finally on the docket after a long delay is Season 22 of The Bachelorette. Meanwhile, High Potential, Shifting Gears, 9-1-1: Nashville, and Abbott Elementary are among the shows returning in January.

“Across ABC and its streaming home on Hulu, we have the best shows on television, from acclaimed dramas to standout comedies and unscripted hits,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “Our midseason schedule underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional storytelling and engaging content to audiences wherever they choose to watch.”

Take a look below and see what’s coming to ABC for midseason 2026.

Sunday, January 4

AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS – ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” stars Alfonso Ribeiro. (Disney/Ser Baffo)

7 PM – America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 36 return)

Tuesday, January 6

(Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja) RICHARD T. JONES, ALYSSA DIAZ, MELISSA O’NEIL, MEKIA COX, ERIC WINTER

8 PM – Will Trent (Season 4 premiere)

9 PM – High Potential (Season 2 midseason return)

10 PM – The Rookie (Season 8 premiere)

Wednesday, January 7

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON, CHRIS PERFETTI, LISA ANN WALTER, SHERYL LEE RALPH

8 PM – Shifting Gears (Season 2 midseason return)

8:30 PM – Abbott Elementary (Season 5 midseason return

10 PM – Shark Tank (Season 17 midseason return)

Thursday, January 8

(Disney/Jake Giles Netter) MICHAEL PROVOST, HUNTER MCVEY

8 PM – 9-1-1 (Season 9 midseason return)

9 PM – 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 1 midseason return)

10 PM – Grey’s Anatomy (Season 22 midseason return)

Friday, January 9

(Disney/Eric McCandless) RYAN SEACREST, JENNA JOHNSON, DEREK HOUGH, BRUNO TONIOLI

8 PM – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 6 midseason return)

9 PM – 20/20 (Season 48 midseason return)

Saturday, January 24

8 PM – Inside the NBA

8:30 PM – Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Monday, January 26

(Disney/Christopher Willard) LIONEL RICHIE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, RYAN SEACREST, LUKE BRYAN

8 PM – American Idol (Season 24 premiere)

Wednesday, February 25

SCRUBS – #101 Table Read. (Disney/John Fleenor) BILL LAWRENCE, DONALD FAISON, SARAH CHALKE, ZACH BRAFF, JUDY REYES, JOHN C. MCGINLEY

8 PM – Scrubs (Two-episode series premiere)

Friday, February 27

(Disney/Christopher Willard) KEN JENNINGS, W. KAMAU BELL, DAVE FRIEDBERG, ROBIN THEDE

8 PM – Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars (Season 4 premiere)

Sunday, March 22

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Taylor Frankie Paul. (Disney/Michael Kirchoff)

8 PM – The Bachelorette (Season 22 premiere)