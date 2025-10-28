ABC Releases Midseason 2026 Premiere Dates

ABC is already preparing for 2026.
The Disney-owned network has released its midseason 2026 premiere dates.
Notable shows on the schedule include season premieres for The Rookie and Will Trent, as well as the highly-anticipated premiere of the Scrubs revival. Also finally on the docket after a long delay is Season 22 of The Bachelorette. Meanwhile, High Potential, Shifting Gears, 9-1-1: Nashville, and Abbott Elementary are among the shows returning in January.
“Across ABC and its streaming home on Hulu, we have the best shows on television, from acclaimed dramas to standout comedies and unscripted hits,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “Our midseason schedule underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional storytelling and engaging content to audiences wherever they choose to watch.”
Take a look below and see what’s coming to ABC for midseason 2026.
Sunday, January 4
7 PM – America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 36 return)
Tuesday, January 6
8 PM – Will Trent (Season 4 premiere)
9 PM – High Potential (Season 2 midseason return)
10 PM – The Rookie (Season 8 premiere)
Wednesday, January 7
8 PM – Shifting Gears (Season 2 midseason return)
8:30 PM – Abbott Elementary (Season 5 midseason return
10 PM – Shark Tank (Season 17 midseason return)
Thursday, January 8
8 PM – 9-1-1 (Season 9 midseason return)
9 PM – 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 1 midseason return)
10 PM – Grey’s Anatomy (Season 22 midseason return)
Friday, January 9
8 PM – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 6 midseason return)
9 PM – 20/20 (Season 48 midseason return)
Saturday, January 24
8 PM – Inside the NBA
8:30 PM – Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
Monday, January 26
8 PM – American Idol (Season 24 premiere)
Wednesday, February 25
8 PM – Scrubs (Two-episode series premiere)
Friday, February 27
8 PM – Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars (Season 4 premiere)
Sunday, March 22
8 PM – The Bachelorette (Season 22 premiere)