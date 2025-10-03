‘Scrubs’ Reboot Adds 9 to Cast – Including 2 More Returning Stars and an ‘SNL’ Alum

More doctors are coming to Sacred Heart Hospital.

According to Variety, the upcoming Scrubs reboot on ABC has cast nine recurring guest stars.

This includes two more Scrubs alums who are joining fellow returning cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley. Production has started on the new series, which is set to premiere during midseason 2026 on the Disney-owned network. Scrubs originally ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010. It aired on NBC first for seven seasons before moving to ABC for the final two. Keep reading to see who else is scrubbing in at the hospital.

Robert Maschio

(Photo by Mitch Haddad/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) DONALD FAISON, ROBERT MASCHIO

Robert Maschio will be reprising his role as Todd Quinlan, a surgeon at Sacred Heart known for his sexual innuendo and sexual harassment of women. He appeared throughout all nine seasons of the original sitcom and has 127 episodes of Scrubs under his belt.

Other credits include Lethal Seduction, Hollywoo, A Holiday Heist, Desertion, As the World Turns, Date or Disaster, and Spin City. His last on-screen acting role was in an episode of Bones’ 11th season in 2015.

Phill Lewis

(Photo by Katie Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Phill Lewis is also reprising his role from the original series, Dr. Hooch. He’s an orthopedic surgeon whom Turk and J.D. loved antagonizing. He made his debut in Season 4 and appeared in a total of five episodes across Seasons 4, 7, and 8.

Lewis is best known for his role as Marion Moseby, Tipton Hotel manager on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, as well as the S.S. Tipton’s chaperone and manager on spinoff The Suite Life on Deck from 2005 to 2011. He can also be seen in Angel from Hell, I’m Not Dead Yet, Special Agent Oso, Family Guy, Raising Hope, Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, The Big C, Dadnapped, Kim Possible, and Yes, Dear, among many others.

Vanessa Bayer

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer has been tapped to play Sibby, who is described as someone who “runs a wellness program for faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital.” She joined SNL as a featured player in 2010 and was promoted to repertory status in 2012. Bayer left at the end of Season 42 in 2017.

She is also known for her roles in Trainwreck, Office Christmas Party, DC League of Super-Pets, Freakier Friday, Drunk History, Will & Grace, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, I Love That for You, and Iron Man and His Awesome Friends. On top of starring in I Love That for You, Bayer created the short-lived Showtime single-camera comedy and served as executive producer.

Joel Kim Booster

Apple TV+

Joel Kim Booster will play Sacred Heart attending Dr. Eric Park. He most recently lent his voice to the Netflix phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters and currently stars in the Maya Rudolph-led Apple TV+ comedy Loot. Other notable credits include Sweethearts, Fire Island, Big Mouth, Unplugging, Santa Inc., Sunnyside, and And They Call It Puppy Love.

Ava Bunn

(Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Ava Bunn will play Serena, an intern at Sacred Heart. She can be seen in Netflix’s A Man on the Inside and the Jennifer Garner and Chloë Sevigny-led Peacock series Five Star Weekend.

Jacob Dudman

(Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Vogue)

Jacob Dudman has landed the role of Sacred Heart intern Asher. Credits include The Choral, the Doctor Who podcast series, Fate: The Winx Saga, Torchwood, The A List, The Stranger, Medici, and The X Mas Files.

David Gridley

(Photo by Mike Taing/Disney via Getty Images)

David Gridley’s Blake will also be part of the new intern class. He can most recently be seen in FBI: International, The Rookie, High Potential, Criminal Minds, All American, Wake Up, It Takes Three, Team Kaylie, The Last Ship, Dynasty, and The DUFF, among others.

Layla Mohammadi

(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Layla Mohammadi has been cast as Amara, who is also an intern at Sacred Heart Hospital. She can be seen in Lioness, The Persian Version, My Love, Cursed Friends, The Sex Lives of College Girls, iCarly, Mad About You, and The Goldbergs.

Amanda Morrow

Last but certainly not least, Amanda Morrow rounds out the intern class as Dashana. She’s appeared in Law & Order: SVU and CROW HILL: Tomorrow Never Ends. Along with Scrubs, Morrow is set to appear in the highly-anticipated The Devil Wears Prada sequel in 2026.