Fox to Reboot Another Classic ’80s Show

Get ready for another dose of nostalgia! As Fox prepares to launch its Baywatch reboot, the network is bringing back another classic TV series, Highway To Heaven.

Deadline reports that Fox ordered a new take on Michael Landon’s Highway To Heaven from writer-producer Jason Katims, who boasts credits like Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, for the 2027-28 season.

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The reboot will be a contemporary reimagining of the original series, aiming to keep the original’s uplifting, emotional storytelling and themes of compassion, humanity and second chances, Deadline reports, all while putting a spin on the show’s premise of a “probationary angel” who is sent to Earth to earn his wings by helping people in need.

Katims spoke to Deadline about being “excited by the challenge of putting a contemporary lens” on the “classic tale.”

HIGHWAY TO HEAVEN — “The Last Assignment” Episode 17 — Aired 2/12/86 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Landon as Jonathan Smith, Edward ‘Ed’ Asner as Harold — Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank

“The idea of telling a very grounded, human story about an angel feels immediately emotional to me — and fun,” Katims said. “I love going outside my comfort zone to tell a tale about someone trying to do better as an angel than he did as a man.”

Highway To Heaven isn’t Fox’s first foray into feel-good programming in recent times. Series like Doc, Murder In a Small Town and Best Medicine have also proven successful for the network, which is likely banking that Katims will be the right writer for the job because of his history. His resumé boasts several shows with similar motifs, including Friday Night Lights and Parenthood. He earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writer for a Drama Series for the former.

The new Highway To Heaven will be executive produced by Katims, who will also serve as showrunner, Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey and Todd Cohen, alongside Mark Itkin and Michael Landon Productions’ Cindy Landon and Wayne Lepoff.

The original Highway To Heaven series was created by Landon, who died in 1991, and ran on NBC for five seasons, from 1984 to 1989. Landon starred as Jonathan Smith, an angel on probation sent to Earth by The Boss (God) to do good deeds. Smith had a retired policeman named Mark Gordan (Victor French) who traveled with him to help with his assignments.

Nostalgic TV fans will have to wait for the 2027 TV season for Highway To Heaven, but will have Baywatch to hold them over, as Fox plans to roll it out during the 2026-2027 season.