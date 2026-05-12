‘The Bear’ Poised for Disappointing Emmy Results, ‘Variety’ Predicts

Although The Bear may have once been an Emmys darling, that may not be the case for this year’s awards in the fall.

Variety predicts that The Bear will not take home any Primetime Emmy Awards for its most recent season, Season 4, which premiered on Hulu last summer (plus the bonus episode that just dropped).

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Curated by Variety‘s chief awards editor Clayton Davis, the predictions “reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender,” according to Variety.

In total, The Bear is predicted to be nominated for seven different categories at this year’s Emmys: Comedy Series, Lead Actor (Comedy), Supporting Actor (Comedy), Guest Actor (Comedy), Guest Actress (Comedy), Writing (Comedy) and Casting (Comedy).

Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), shown. (Photo: Courtesy of FX)

Although nomination voting doesn’t start until June 11, with nominations being announced July 8 and final voting taking place in August ahead of September’s ceremony, here are Variety‘s predictions for The Bear at the the 2026 Emmy Awards.

Three asterisks (***) notate the predicted category winner, which will also be listed in bold.

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC)

Hacks (HBO Max)***

Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV)

Lead Actor (Comedy)

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Steve Carell, Rooster (HBO Max)

Jason Segel, Shrinking (Apple TV)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)***

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)

Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons (Netflix)

Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO Max)

Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV)***

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX)

Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV)

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Guest Actor (Comedy)

Jon Bernthal, The Bear (FX)

Jeff Daniels, Shrinking (Apple TV)

Tony Goldwyn, Hacks (HBO Max)

Michael J. Fox, Shrinking (Apple TV)***

Rob Reiner, The Bear (FX)

Alan Ruck, Rooster (HBO Max)

Guest Actress (Comedy)

Candice Bergen, Shrinking (Apple TV)

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear (FX)

Danielle Deadwyler, The Bear (FX)

Cherry Jones, Hacks (HBO Max)

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks (HBO Max)

Amy Poehler, Saturday Night Live (NBC)***

Writing (Comedy)

Abbott Elementary, “Team Building” by Quinta Brunson (ABC)

The Bear, “Goodbye” by Christopher Storer (FX)

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, “Pilot” by Robert Carlock and Sam Means (NBC)

Hacks, “TBD Series Finale” by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky (HBO Max)

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, “Onboarding” by Anthony King (Prime Video)

The Lowdown, “Pilot” by Sterlin Harjo (FX)

Shrinking, “And That’s Our Time” by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Neil Goldman (Apple TV)***

Casting (Comedy)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Lowdown (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV)***

Spider-Noir (Prime Video)

Official nominations will be announced on July 8, with the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony airing Sept. 14 on NBC.