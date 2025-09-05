‘Scrubs’ Reboot Casts Another Original Star

Another doctor is scrubbing in at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Deadline reports that John C. McGinley has joined the upcoming Scrubs reboot on ABC.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McGinley will be reprising his role as attending physician and, later, Sacred Heart’s Chief of Medicine, Perry Cox. He starred on all nine seasons of the medical comedy’s original run and will be recurring in the new show, set to premiere on the Disney-owned network in 2026. McGinley’s addition comes on the heels of news that Judy Reyes will also be reprising her role as Carla in a recurring guest capacity.

UNITED STATES – JANUARY 04: SCRUBS – “Scrubs” stars John C. McGinley as “Dr. Phil Cox.” (Photo by Mitch Haaseth/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The new reboot will be led by original stars Zach Braff (JD), Donald Faison (Turk), and Sarah Chalke (Elliot), who are also serving as executive producers. From 20th Century, the Scrubs reboot is also executive produced by original series creator Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liz Katzer. Scrubs alums Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra serve as showrunners and executive producers.

In the series, JD and Turk are scrubbing in together “for the first time in a long time – medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way.”

Pictured: (l-r) Zach Braff as Dr. John ‘J.D.’ Dorian, John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Also starring Neil Flynn and Ken Jenkins, Scrubs originally ran for seven seasons on NBC before the network canceled it in 2008. ABC picked up the show for another season, with Season 8 premiering the following year. Although Scrubs was set to end after the eighth season, ABC renewed it for Season 9, and it was basically a big refresh, with most of the cast getting replaced as the show was set at a medical school. Season 9 was the final season of Scrubs and ended in 2010.

As of now, a premiere date has not been announced, and it’s unknown if any other familiar faces will join in on the fun, but more details surrounding the Scrubs reboot should be announced in the coming months. Considering how long a reboot or revival of Scrubs has been in the works for, waiting a few more months won’t be so bad. In the meantime, all nine seasons of Scrubs are streaming on Hulu, where new episodes of the reboot will be available the day after they air.