What Will the Top Netflix Show Be This Week?

With Netflix’s smorgasbord of TV shows, it can be tough to tell what out there is worth watching.

Will the streamer’s current top show, Should I Marry a Murderer?, stay on top this week? Or will there be an upset from an underdog like Legends or Unchosen?

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With plenty of data available at our fingertips, we can check the trends to see what Netflix’s top show will likely end up to be this week.

Man on Fire: 6%

According to FlixPatrol, Man on Fire — a new action thriller about a haunted Special Forces veteran fighting to keep a teenage girl alive on the streets of Rio de Janeiro — once reigned supreme at the top of Netflix’s leaderboard, but it could be on its way out. After peaking at No. 1 earlier this week, it’s evened out a bit since then, sitting at No. 2 for a few days before sinking to No. 4.

However, Polymarket bettors agree that when Netflix updates its Top 10 list on Tuesday, reflecting viewership from the previous week, Man on Fire will reign supreme. Bettors are giving it a 6% chance to be the top show of the week, although it’s been slowly losing ground to The Roast of Kevin Hart, which is creeping in at 4%.

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The Roast of Kevin Hart: 4%

It turns out that getting a bunch of Kevin Hart’s friends together to roast the hell out of him has been a major hit for Netflix. FlixPatrol has it premiering and maintaining the streamer’s No. 1 TV spot in the U.S.

Had The Roast of Kevin Hart premiered earlier, it’s likely it would take the entire week’s top spot in the place of Man on Fire; but future bettors could likely be sure that it will stay on top of the charts for at least a few more days.

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Should I Marry A Murderer? 3%

Should I Marry A Murderer? is Netflix’s true-crime documentary that follows a naive, vulnerable woman and her cold-hearted fiancé. FlixPatrol has it sitting squarely at Netflix’s No. 8 spot, having sunk slowly from the top of the charts earlier this week.

Polymarket bettors give it at 3% chance to take the top spot of the week, likely thanks to the recent surge in Kevin Hart’s roast.

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Legends: 2%

Legends has an even lesser chance at taking the top spot. The British crime drama that sees a team of civil servants go undercover to topple the street gangs of ’90s Britain is slowly climbing FlixPatrol’s chart, sitting at No. 7 as of Tuesday.

But Polymarket bettors give it just a 2% chance of taking the top spot by Tuesday.

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Unchosen: 2%

Another underdog, Unchosen, doesn’t even register on FlixPatrol’s top ten Netflix chart, likely because it premiered on the streamer three weeks ago. In the show, a young mother from a cult embarks on a risky affair with a stranger. Polymarket gives it a 2% chance of taking the cake of Netflix’s top show.