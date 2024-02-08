'Abbott Elementary': 3 Major Athletes Cameo in Season 3 Premiere

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Abbott Elementary's two-part season premiere aired on ABC last night, and some famous faces popped in to say fellow. Topping Season 2's cameo from NBA player Andre Iguodala, three pro athletes Zoomed into Abbott classrooms during the school's Career Day. Spoilers ahead for Abbott Elementary Season 3, Episodes 1 and 2 ("Career Day, Part 1" and "Career Day, Part 2").

The two episodes center around a Career Day that Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) organized as part of her new fellowship with the school district. Melissa Schemmenti's (Lisa Ann Walter) class got to talk with a member of the Philadelphia Eagles marketing department, who apparently had a special surprise up his sleeve.

Every student and teacher is soon seen rushing toward one classroom, where Janine learns that Jalen Hurts, the Eagles quarterback, has appeared via video call. He's shown talking to the kids as well as answering questions. Ava Coleman (Janelle James) flirtatiously asks Hurts what he dreams about. Hurts reveals he has fantasies of being "the prince of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis."

The situation soon takes a dramatic turn when vending machine operator Gary (Bruno Amato) convinces Hurts to propose to Melissa on his behalf. Melissa rejects Gary's proposal, leading to an awkward scene in front of everyone. Two more Eagles — defensive end Brandon Graham and center Jason Kelce — hop on camera to comment on the situation.

Graham says, "Another proposal? Jalen, you've got to say no to this kind of stuff? Boundaries."

Hurts replies, "You know my boundaries porous as hell."

The three Eagles then finish out the Career Day session, with Janine even joking that Hurts should consider being a teacher, due to how much the kids listened to him.

"Y'all hiring?" Hurts replies. "I mostly work on Sundays."

How to Watch Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. ABC is viewable for free for anyone with a digital antenna (which you can purchase at retailers like Amazon and Walmart.) You can also watch ABC through cable providers and digital services like Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial of Fubo TV.)

To stream new episodes of Abbott Elementary, a Hulu subscription is required. Hulu adds new episodes of the show on Thursdays, the day after they air on ABC. Both Season 1 and Season 2 of Abbott Elementary are streaming on Hulu and Max. (Click here for a free trial of Hulu.)