Jason Kelce Addresses Retirement Reports Following Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Loss

Jason Kelce is setting the record straight about his future in the NFL. On the New Heights podcast, the Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman said he will make an official announcement "when it's time." This comes after it was reported that Kelce told his Eagles teammates that he was going to retire after 13 seasons.

"I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. I just don't," Kelce said, per ESPN. "There's too much emotion in the moment. There's too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision. I'm not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. I'm really not. It's just something I think, when it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me, what has led to the career I've had. I don't think that it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that."

Kelce did say that he talked to his teammates in the locker room after the Eagles' 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs. "I got belief in every single one of you guys. Cherish the moments you have in this league. I think it's kind of the way it went down. A lot of guys are like, 'If that is your last game, I feel sorry for you.' Don't feel sorry for me, motherf—ers," Kelce said.

After the loss, Kelce was visibly emotional and did not talk to reporters after the game on Monday night. And when the Eagles players cleaned out their lockers on Wednesday, Kelce told reporters he would not take questions about his retirement decision.

Kelce, 36, will be a free agent in March after signing a one-year contract extension with the Eagles last year. He has put together a Hall of Fame career as he was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and the All-Pro First Team six times including in 2023. Kelce, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, helped the Eagles reach two Super Bowls while winning one of them.