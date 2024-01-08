Jalen Hurts' Finger Injury: Latest Update on His Condition

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a finger injury in the team's final regular season game on Sunday, but it looks like he won't miss any significant time, telling reporters "It popped out." According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, an X-ray showed that Hurts didn't suffer a fracture in the dislocated finger. After the game, Hurts talked about his reaction to the injury.

"Taking it day by day at this point," Hurts said after the 27-10 loss to the New York Giants. "Very unfortunate, crazy thing. Never experienced anything like that." The injury happened during the fifth play of the second quarter when Hurts threw an incompletion to tight end Dallas Goedert. As he threw the ball, Hurts' hand hit Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke. He played in the next two series, but after the Giants went up 24-0, Hurts was replaced by backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. After the game, Hurts did not have his finger wrapped.

Now, the focus for Hurts and the Eagles is the playoffs. The team will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs on Monday, Jan 15. The Eagles enter the postseason in a slump, losing five of their last six games to finish the year.

"We haven't really had the consistency that we've desired as a team and that's something that we've been kind of looking for," Hurts said, per the Eagles'official website. "We see glimpses of it. We have that conversation all the time where there are moments where you see it and there are moments where it's like, 'Oh man, something's not clicking.' We've got to find a way to be consistent and consistent more often and play at a high level more often. That's what it takes to win championships. In the end, it's about how you respond to it, and we've got to respond. This is what it is."

Hurts, who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance last year, finished the 2023 season with 3,858 passing yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 605 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and posted a 34-17 record in 51 starts (played in 62 games overall).