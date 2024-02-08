'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Premiere Features Surprise Proposal, Breakup

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A huge romantic gesture occurred on Wednesday night's two-part season premiere of Abbott Elementary. Spoilers ahead for Abbott Elementary Season 3, Episodes 1 and 2 ("Career Day, Part 1" and "Career Day, Part 2").

Love is in the air at the beginning of Abbott Elementary Season 3— not so much for Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) but instead for their co-worker Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter). A thread throughout the premiere episodes is that Melissa's boyfriend Gary (Bruno Amato) is itching to propose to her. However, she insists she wouldn't want to marry again unless "a miracle" occurred.

Well, Gary thinks a miraculous moment has presented itself towards the end of "Career Day, Part 2." After Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts surprises the kids of Abbott Elementary with a Zoom appearance, Gary sees his opening. Gary convinces Hurts to propose to Melissa on his behalf as he gets down on one knee in front of the student body and school staff.

(Photo: Liliane Lathan / ABC via Getty Images)

Melissa rejects Gary in front of everyone before they step outside to talk the situation through. Gary says, "I really want to get married," but Melissa is unmoved.

"And you deserve that, but Gar', I'm never getting married again," Melissa says. "I don't need to be convinced. This is my truth. Maybe the best thing for both of us is not each other."

The two then part ways, with Melissa complimenting Gary as "a Philly 11." She then returns inside where Hurts — now joined by fellow Eagles players Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce — compliments her for standing by her desires. Graham says, "You're cold, but you're bold."

