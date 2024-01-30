'Abbott Elementary' Adds 3 Frequent Sitcom Stars to Its Cast for Season 3

The staff at Abbott Elementary is expanding. Deadline reports that the ABC sitcom has added Josh Segarra, Kimia Behpoornia, and Benjamin Norris to the cast in recurring roles. As Manny, Emily, and Simon, respectively, the trio are the Philadelphia school district representatives whose mission is to bring fresh perspectives to their roles. All three actors are sitcom veterans, which makes the decision even better.

Segarra can most recently be seen in the Apple TV+ comedy The Big Door Prize with Chris O'Dowd, and he also starred in the third season of the Max comedy The Other Two. Other roles include Scream 6, Disney+'s She-Hulk, and he reunited with Arrow co-star Stephen Amell for the now-canceled Starz wrestling drama Heels.

Multi-talented Behpornia is an actor, writer, and improviser who can be seen on NBC's multi-cam series Abby's, Max's Hacks, Freeform's Good Trouble, Hulu's short-lived Reboot, and Netflix's Atypical. She was also in Brie Larson's The Unicorn Store and was a finalist for best short and actor at the NBC Diversity Shorts Program in 2017. She has two upcoming projects on top of Abbott Elementary, the drama Delivery and comedy My Divorce Party.

Writer and performer Norris can most recently be seen on two streaming comedies: Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's Never Have I Ever on Netflix and the iCarly revival on Paramount+. He can also be seen on Superstore, Tattoo Nightmares, and the podcast series Academy. He served as a producer on the comedy series The Pregame, in which he also starred.



It's unknown how many episodes the three will be in, as there are only 14 episodes of Abbott Elementary this season due to the strikes. The storyline for Season 3 has not been revealed as of yet, but with less than two weeks to go until the premiere, it shouldn't be long until more information is released. It should definitely be interesting to see what these school ambassadors will bring to the table and whether it will hurt or help Abbott.

Season 3 of Abbott Elementary will be kicking off in a big way. There will be an hour-long premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 7, with the first two episodes airing. It's been a long wait for fans, as the Season 2 finale aired in May 2023 and ended with Gregory and Janine's relationship closer than ever. The series' timeline will be a bit out of order due to the strikes, as the show typically follows the school calendar, but it should still be as interesting as ever to watch. Tune in on Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.