'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Will Feature Major Changes

Abbott Elementary is finally back in production following the end of the writers' strike, but there will be some changes for Season 3. While things have started for the upcoming third season of the ABC sitcom, star, creator, and co-showrunner Quinta Brunson expresses some of the concerns she and her colleagues have about how to navigate the storylines to Deadline. Typically, the show would have its season premieres in September, which would perfectly line up with the school year. Meaning fans would be able to catch up on what happened in the summer from the characters as they prepare for the upcoming school year. Events and holidays would also match up to when they would happen IRL.

However, the time jump that will likely have to take place is puzzling. "Our season will still be on the school calendar," Brunson explained. "[But] last year, we started airing in September, when school started. It's not like coming back to a family show where you can pop in on that family on any sitcom-y thing. It's really like, what's going on in the school?" Considering one of the biggest plots will be Janine and Greg's blossoming relationship, fans will want to know every little detail.

Despite the challenge, the actress is embracing "the bright side" and the "little bit of creativity" that she's had to navigate for the upcoming season. One challenge that won't be too much of a problem is the episode count. Brunson confirmed that Season 3 will see "fewer episodes" due to the strike and "what ABC has room for on their schedule." But this is actually a good thing for her because of how busy she is. "We did 22 last season, and that's a lot of TV, in particular for me because I'm writing and producing and starring in it," Brunson shared. "So, for me, I welcomed a shorter season because it was tiring, exhausting work. Love it, but exhausting for me."

When Abbott Elementary's production was paused, and right after it started on Season 3, it was a question of when things would go back to normal. The strikes prolonged the reopening further and further, but Quinta Brunson and her fellow writers quickly went back to work after the WGA strike came to an end. While she wouldn't get into detail about what the premiere will consist of, noting It's become "the focus of the past two weeks," the season's arc will include "stories we want to tell, the special, unique, funny stories that can fall within that arc."

With the actor's strike still going on with no end in sight, it's unknown when Abbott Elementary will finally premiere its third season. Hopefully, the strike is resolved soon, and Hollywood can get back to normal. But this will be just enough to keep fans excited for what will come next season on the ABC hit. The wait will be worth it.