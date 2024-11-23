‘9-1-1’ Showrunner on That Possible Big Exit

Spoilers ahead for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 8 (“Wannabes”).

9-1-1’s fall finale included a major update for Eddie, and showrunner Tim Minear admitted why it happened. Throughout Season 8 of the first responder drama, Ryan Guzman’s Eddie has been struggling to reconnect with his son Christopher, who moved to El Paso to be with his grandparents after catching his father with a doppelganger of his dead mother. This week’s episode, “Wannabes,” saw Eddie make the decision to move to Texas to be closer with his son, a decision that might have shocked many but wasn’t so surprising.

Minear told TV Insider that he’s known about the outcome of Eddie’s arc “since the beginning of the season.” He continued, “I think what he sees is that Christopher is thriving in Texas, and even when you see this Zoom call in this episode, he seems so much older. He just seems like, wow, he’s really turning into a person. And I think Eddie responds to that and sees that the gap is, in fact, getting deeper between them. Just as Brad [Callum Blue] warns him later in the episode, don’t let that gap grow wider and he sees his kid’s thriving. So it just feels like Eddie needs to be the one to take a step. Eddie needs to be the one to give up something, to walk away from something in order to really focus on repairing that relationship with Chris.”

Disney/Christopher Willard

Eddie thinking about moving away was going to happen sooner or later, even if fans don’t want to admit it. Unfortunately, with the series now on break until March, we won’t know what happens for a few months. It’s unknown how much time will pass between the fall finale and the midseason premiere, so it’s quite possible that by the time the show comes back, Eddie will have already found a place in Texas. As of now, Guzman has not exited 9-1-1, but it’s hard to tell what will happen with this storyline come the new year.

Whatever happens with this storyline, it’s going to be emotional because Eddie would do anything for his son. More information on the new episodes should be released in the coming months when it gets closer to the midseason premiere, which is Thursday, Mar. 6 at 8 p.m. ET only on ABC.