‘9-1-1’: One Character Drops Major News

Spoilers ahead for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 6 (“Confessions”).

After a week off, 9-1-1 is finally back, and a major bomb has been dropped. Luckily, it’s a pretty good one. Throughout Season 8, Episode 6, “Confessions,” Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie had been bringing up to Kenneth Choi’s Chimney that she wants to give their daughter, Jee-Yun, a sibling. It didn’t really hit Chimney much how important it would be for Jee to have a younger sibling until he and the 118 were on a call. A little boy fell through a drain pipe in his backyard and it was too small for any adult to fit through, his big brother came to the rescue.

It made Chimney realize that he wants Jee to have that same relationship with her younger sibling, someone she can look out for and someone that can look up to her. After he told Maddie the ground rules so she knows to come to him if she is ever feeling the way she did after having Jee and to not run away, he realized that Maddie is in fact already pregnant. The dispatcher confirmed with a smile and said she thought she had been dropping hints.

(Disney/Ray Mickshaw) KENNETH CHOI, JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT

This is going to be an exciting chapter in Maddie and Chimney’s life, and now that they have a handle on their relationship and Jee, it seems like it’s happening at the perfect time. While Maddie did go through post-partum depression after having Jee, even running away for a few episodes, Chimney is making sure that she knows that he is there for whatever she needs. Since they can’t seem to catch a break, it wouldn’t be surprising if some obstacles were thrown their way, but one can hope that, for the most part, this pregnancy is smooth sailing.

The pregnancy could bring some pretty interesting storylines. The show could be digging deeper into Maddie’s post-partum depression, even if they only just talk about it or do flashbacks. It could also give the show to include Jee-Yun more and how she’s feeling about having a new little sibling. Then you have the firehouse and the call center and how everyone else is going to react, as well as any problems that might likely come their way.

There is going to be a lot to look forward to with this storyline, and fans won’t want to miss a single second. New episodes of 9-1-1 air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC’s 2024 fall schedule.