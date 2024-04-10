'9-1-1' Adds 'Cosby Show' Star in Big Guest Role

9-1-1 is adding a Cosby Show alum in a recurring role. Deadline reports that Malcolm-Jamal Warner has joined the first responder drama as Amir, a nurse in a hospital burn unit. Not only that but he also is connected to Bobby's past. Considering the details surrounding the character, it seems like the show will once again be taking a look at the 118 captain's life in Minnesota and the tragic fire that killed his wife and kids. Warner will be guest starring in four episodes.

Warner is most known for his Emmy-nominated role as Theodore Huxtable on The Cosby Show, which ran for eight seasons in the 1980s and 1990s on NBC. He also starred on Fox medical drama The Resident as Dr. AJ "The Raptor" Austin, which was canceled last year after six seasons. Other credits include The Irrational, Accused, The Wonder Years, Suits, American Crime Story, Listen Up, Malcolm & Eddie, and much more.

Ever since 9-1-1's debut on ABC last month, the series has proven to be quite a hit. Ratings for the premiere episode initially brought in almost 5 million viewers, which was ABC's biggest audience in the time slot in over two years. Within the first seven days, the 9-1-1 Season 7 premiere saw 11.76 million viewers. On top of that, the episode was the show's highest-rated multiplatform telecast in nearly two years for adults 18-49. While it was unknown how the series would do on ABC after being on Fox for six seasons, it clearly was a good decision.

Meanwhile, ABC has already renewed 9-1-1 for Season 8, meaning there will be plenty more chances to dig even deeper into character backgrounds. Depending on how this Amir and Bobby storyline goes, perhaps fans will see him again after his arc. The series also just aired its 100th episode, which not only saw a crossover with The Bachelor, but Oliver Stark's Buck took a big step in his life.

As of now, it's unknown which episodes Malcolm-Jamal Warner will guest star in, but four out of 10 episodes of 9-1-1 Season 7 have aired so far. There's a good chance he won't be showing up until the final episodes of the season, but hopefully, more information will be released soon. Including just how Warner will be included and what exactly his connection to Bobby's past will be. New episodes of 9-1-1 air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.