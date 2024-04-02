'9-1-1': ABC Makes Renewal Decision for Season 8

The 118 will continue to put out fires. Deadline reports that ABC has renewed 9-1-1 for an eighth season. The first responder drama only made its debut on the network less than a month ago, but the ratings for the former Fox series have been pretty stellar and are only growing. News of the renewal also comes ahead of the show's 100th episode airing this week, which will take things to the iconic Bachelor Mansion.

9-1-1's early renewal does not come as a surprise. After its premiere brought in 11.76 million viewers within the first week, 9-1-1 is ABC's most-watched current series on all platforms for this season. Not only was the premiere 9-1-1's highest-rated multiplatform telecast in almost two years in Adults 18-49, it was also ABC's biggest audience in the Thursday at 8-9 p.m. ET timeslot in over two years.

Considering 9-1-1 was also Fox's No. 1 scripted drama before its cancellation, it seems like its reign is continuing. Just on a different network. Produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision, 9-1-1 was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear. Minear also serves as showrunner for the current seventh season.

With 9-1-1's renewal, the series will soon be joined by fellow Murphy drama Dr. Odyssey. ABC recently handed out a straight-to-series order for the Joshua Jackson-led show for the 2024-25 season, but plot details are unknown. It would definitely be perfect if the two shows were paired together, but fans may have to wait a little longer to see what the schedule is for this fall.

Meanwhile, 9-1-1 is currently paired with fellow procedurals Grey's Anatomy and the final season of Station 19. It certainly makes for a packed night, and while it likely can't compare to ABC's previous TGIT lineup with Grey's, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder, it certainly comes close. It's going to be exciting to see 9-1-1 back on ABC this fall and how these remaining episodes of Season 7 go. As of now, an episode count for Season 8 has yet to be revealed, and it's unknown if the series will stick to its average 18 episodes or go for less or more.

For now, though, the 100th episode of 9-1-1 premieres this Thursday, Apr. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. New episodes air weekly on Thursdays and stream the next day on Hulu.