'9-1-1' Sets Crossover With Major ABC Show

9-1-1 has premiered on ABC and has already set up its first crossover. People reports that the first responder drama will be taking a call at the famed Bachelor Mansion in an upcoming episode. The outlet shared a photo of a 118 firetruck outside the mansion. This comes after star Oliver Stark teased that Episode 5 will touch base with another ABC show. "It's not a direct crossover, but there's a feel of it," the actor told People.

Since 9-1-1 is filmed and set in Los Angeles, it makes sense that the crew would take a call at Bachelor Mansion sooner or later with its move to ABC. It may not be the crossover some were hoping for, especially since fellow ABC series The Rookie also takes place in LA, but it definitely seems like it will be entertaining. As of now, no details about the upcoming episode have been shared, as well as if any members of Bachelor Nation, such as current Bachelor Joey Graziadei, will appear in the episode, but it wouldn't be surprising.

9-1-1 is no stranger to crossovers. The series crossed over with spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star in 2021, and Angela Bassett appeared in an episode of Lone Star in 2022. This crossover with The Bachelor is certainly the best way to welcome 9-1-1 to its new home, and it will be entertaining and interesting to see what happens. Whether this could mean that more potential crossovers are on the way with other ABC shows is unknown, but seeing the Bachelor Mansion on 9-1-1 is a lot better than nothing and there is no telling just what kind of emergency is going on.

Before the mini-crossover happens, 9-1-1 still has to get through its three-part cruise ship disaster opening. The final minutes of the Season 7 premiere saw Bobby and Athena's cruise go from honeymoon to potential murder to kidnapping to pirate takeover. On top of all that, the ship was headed back to LA due to being in the path of a storm, but it's likely the storm will still hit. Fans are going to be in for a rough ride these next two episodes.

At the very least, it sounds like once the cruise ship episodes are done, then 9-1-1 will once again get back to the small and fun emergencies mixed in with the heartfelt moments, action, and edge-of-your-seat storylines. The crossover with The Bachelor will happen in Episode 5, but for now, new episodes of 9-1-1 air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.