8 ABC Shows Currently in Danger of Cancellation

ABC has been making renewal decisions a lot lately, including medical drama The Good Doctor, freshman drama Will Trent, and firefighter series Station 19. However, there are still a number of ABC shows in jeopardy, and as it will soon come down to the wire, it's not looking good for some, while others still have a pretty good chance. From some new shows to veteran series, it seems like no show is safe these days, no matter how well it does. With still eight shows to go, not every one is going to be saved, unfortunately, but some have a greater chance than others. It's likely just a matter of when more announcements will happen and who will be coming back.

Alaska Daily (Photo: ABC/Darko Sikman) The Hilary Swank-led freshman drama premiered in October 2022, with the Season 1 finale airing in late March. The series is centered on Swank's Eileen Fitzgerald, a journalist who moves to Alaska to start fresh while also reporting on the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis in the state. It hasn't necessarily reached the numbers expected for an ABC series, even despite the strong internal support, making the renewal unlikely. prevnext

Big Sky (Photo: ABC/Anna Kooris) Season 3 of Big Sky saw some changes, but was it enough to keep it going for a fourth season? Subtitled Big Sky: Deadly Trails, the crime drama brought in some big guns, including Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire, for new roles. The third season centered on a killer in the woods, but it had fewer episodes than the previous two seasons. Season 3 only had 13 episodes as compared to 16 for one and two. Right now, it really could go either way, but it's likely leaning more toward cancellation just because of ratings, which didn't even hit close to three million for any episode. prevnext

The Company You Keep (Photo: ABC/Raymond Liu) In his first role post-This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia stars as con artist Charlie Nicoletti who falls for CIA agent Emma Hill, played by Catherine Haena Kim. Premiering earlier this year, the series is based on the South Korean TV series My Fellow Citizens! As of now, only eight episodes have premiered, so it could be a bit early to tell whether or not ABC would want to renew it. It could go either way, and it's hard to predict which way the network is leaning towards. prevnext

The Conners (Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless) As we previously reported, popular sitcom The Conners hasn't been renewed, but there's not really any need to stress about it. The main reason for the stalled renewal is contract negotiations, which the main cast has to go through every year. Since the series has done well since the beginning, blossoming more after the Roseanne revival, it would be highly unlikely that ABC canceled The Conners. It's just a matter of time until the network announces the Season 6 renewal, so right now, it's just a waiting game. prevnext

Home Economics (Photo: Temma Hankin / ABC) Another sitcom that's in jeopardy, Home Economics wrapped its third season in January. Much like Big Sky, the latest season of the family comedy had a shortened season, only running for 13 episodes as opposed to Season 2's 22. While a cut episode order isn't always a bad case, things aren't looking good. prevnext

Not Dead Yet (Photo: ABC/Scott Everett White) Another freshman series on the list, Not Dead Yet stars Gina Rodriguez as an accident-prone newspaper reporter who's assigned to write obituaries and ends up encountering the ghosts of the people she's writing said obituaries for. The sitcom only premiered earlier this year, but it's been doing decent ratings-wise. It's hard to predict how this will go down, but it's possible ABC would want to keep at least a few sitcoms on top of Abbott Elementary, so if things go well, it's possible this series won't be dead just yet, either. prevnext

The Rookie: Feds (Photo: Raymond Liu) Despite some crossover problems, the future of the freshman cop procedural starring Niecy Nash-Betts is practically a sure thing. Parent series, The Rookie, was recently renewed for Season 6, so if ABC wants to continue expanding the franchise, The Rookie: Feds will most likely be back next season. Whether or not it will continue to show on the same night as The Rookie is another question, though, and how many more crossovers fans will endure. prevnext