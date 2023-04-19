'Will Trent' Season 2 Officially Ordered at ABC

ABC is continuing its renewal wave, and this time it's with freshman series Will Trent! The new procedural based on the Karin Slaughter novels of the same name and starring Ramón Rodriguez as the titular special agent has been renewed for a second season, according to Variety. The renewal comes ahead of the show's first season finale, which is set to air on Tuesday, May 2.

Will Trent follows the titular character who is a Special Agent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. He uses his unique point of view of growing up in the foster care system to make sure no one is abandoned like he was when he was a baby. Along with Rodriguez, the series also stars Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn. In a statement, Rodriguez thanked the fans for keeping the series going, as well as the team behind Will Trent.

"We're so thankful to our ABC and Hulu fans for joining us on this wild ride and watching Will Trent, "Rodriguez said. "When we set out to bring the series to television screens, we wanted to do justice to the gritty, thrilling world that Karin Slaughter created with her bestselling book series. Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen, and the creative team have developed complex and nuanced characters that people are relating to on a human level — and it hasn't hurt having our little star, Betty, on the call sheet. We're so excited for the opportunity to dive deeper into these stories with season two."

It's not surprising that Will Trent got renewed for Season 2, considering it's the top new drama on ABC this season, reportedly drawing in 9.9 million viewers with a 1.65 rating. There's only 13 episodes for Season 1, and as of now, it's unknown if ABC will extend the episode number. It might be too early to tell. They could be waiting to see how these remaining episodes do, but if it's anything like the previous episodes, the season will end on a strong note that will definitely reflect Season 2.

With the season finale coming in just a few weeks, it's going to be interesting to see how it will set up to the second season and if there will be any cliffhangers. Since this is only the first season, there is no telling how it will close out. Given how this season has been already, fans are going to be in for a surprise, and it's going to be an episode you won't want to miss.