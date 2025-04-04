‘The Rookie’: Richard T. Jones Teases ‘Little Cliffhanger’ for Season 7 Finale

The Rookie’s Season 7 finale is right around the corner, and there’s going to be a bit of a cliffhanger.

Star Richard T. Jones told TVLine what’s in store for the upcoming finale, which is six episodes away, and noted that creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley “always leaves it on a little cliffhanger.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You’re gonna feel a little annoyed because, like I said, some Monica [Stevens] mayhem is coming,” Jones continued. “It’s a very big episode once again, so we’ve got the FBI, Felix [Solis] is in it again [as Agent Garza]… I think people are gonna be very happy, but it’s one of those cliffhangers where you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, when is it coming back?’”

(Disney/Mike Taing) RICHARD T. JONES

The Rookie is certainly known for going big with the finales and does not hold back from cliffhangers, whether at the end of the season or in the middle. It’s hard to tell what exactly will happen, but with the series bringing back The Rookie: Feds actor Felix Solis and continuing the surprising Monica storyline, who knows what could go down.

At the very least, whatever cliffhanger happens at the end of the season, fans will be getting some resolution. ABC has renewed The Rookie for an eighth season, so there will be much more to look forward to from the gang at Mid-Wilshire. It’s still going to be nerve-wracking to see how these final episodes wrap up. There are a lot of storylines still going on, and at this point, they really could go in any direction.

(Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja) RICHARD T. JONES, SHAWN ASHMORE, MEKIA COX, ALYSSA DIAZ

As The Rookie’s seventh season comes to a close, it’s likely these episodes will build up to the finale next month, giving fans an idea what will come and how. Between the drama, action, twists, and turns, it’s been an exciting season that only just premiered in January. The Rookie was absent from the fall 2024 schedule, but the wait has certainly been worth it. And if the finale is as tense and cliffhanger-filled as Jones said, it’s going to be an episode fans won’t want to miss.

The Rookie was one of five shows on ABC to get renewed. The network also handed out pickups to 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, Shifting Gears, and Will Trent. All five join recently renewed Abbott Elementary and High Potential, as well as new 9-1-1 spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville on the 2025-26 schedule.