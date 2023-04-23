ABC Drama Series Likely Headed for Cancellation, Report Says

ABC has been making a lot of renewal decisions lately, including with freshman drama Will Trent, medical drama The Good Doctor, and most recently, Station 19, but its only new fall series, Alaska Daily, may be headed to cancellation. According to a report from Deadline, the Hilary Swank-led series hasn't done well ratings-wise, nor has it made a lot of noise aside from internal support. Given that, it's very likely the network won't go through with a second season, unfortunately.

Swank stars in the drama as a New York journalist wanting a fresh start in Anchorage, Alaska, who works on reports of the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis in the state of Alaska. It's inspired by the article series Lawless: Sexual Violence in Alaska by Kyle Hopkins for the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica. The series has averaged about three million viewers for its 11-episode series, which is definitely not the numbers ABC was likely looking for.

Nothing is official until ABC makes the final call, but things do not seem to be in Alaska Daily's favor. It's still possible that the network could renew it, but it also probably depends on what they could have lined up for the fall and beyond when it comes to new shows, including the potential The Good Doctor spin-off, The Good Lawyer. That would mean they would have to cut down on their lineup and cut the shows that aren't performing the way they should, which would still put Alaska Daily in jeopardy. Either way, it's not looking good.

With the network continuing to make decisions, especially recently, it's possible that news about Alaska Daily's future could come out soon. While a second season is unlikely, Hilary Swank will be doing just fine, along with just giving birth to twins. She has a total of six projects in development, including the drama movie Ordinary Angels, slated to come out later this year. So while her time as Eileen Fitzgerald may come to an end, there will still be plenty from her to look forward to.

Hopefully, at the very least, ABC announces the news soon so fans can stop anxiously waiting and hoping for any glimmer of a possible Season 2. Who knows, though? Maybe the network will surprise everyone by renewing it for another season, and Hilary Swank will once again portray Eileen. Since nothing is official, you never know what could go down. Stranger things have happened.