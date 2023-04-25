Why Some 'The Rookie' Fans Aren't Excited About Tonight's 'Feds' Crossover

Tonight's episodes of The Rookie, "Going Under," and The Rookie: Feds, "Bloodline," have been promoted as crossover episodes, with Laura being taken and the others trying to save her before it's too late. However, fans have been pointing out that it's not technically a crossover episode, as Nathan Fillion is the only one from the ABC cop procedural appearing in the spin-off.

This isn't a first, unfortunately, as a number of episodes from the procedurals were promoted as crossovers when in fact, an episode was just a continuation or only included one or two characters; even then, not that much. Ahead of the new episodes, airing tonight beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming tomorrow on Hulu, fans have taken to Twitter to express their feelings, and they are not excited.