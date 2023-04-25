Why Some 'The Rookie' Fans Aren't Excited About Tonight's 'Feds' Crossover

By Megan Behnke

Tonight's episodes of The Rookie, "Going Under," and The Rookie: Feds, "Bloodline," have been promoted as crossover episodes, with Laura being taken and the others trying to save her before it's too late. However, fans have been pointing out that it's not technically a crossover episode, as Nathan Fillion is the only one from the ABC cop procedural appearing in the spin-off. 

This isn't a first, unfortunately, as a number of episodes from the procedurals were promoted as crossovers when in fact, an episode was just a continuation or only included one or two characters; even then, not that much. Ahead of the new episodes, airing tonight beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming tomorrow on Hulu, fans have taken to Twitter to express their feelings, and they are not excited.

Not Much of a Dream

"Proof Nolan is the only one in the Feds portion of the 'crossover,'" one disappointed fan pointed out. "Hence, not a true crossover. It's a guest appearance by Nathan."

One Thing Most Fans of 'The Rookie' Agree On: It's Not a Crossover

"Didn't I tell y'all he's the only one from rookie that's gonna be in the 'crossover,'" asked a fan. Another one wrote, "no more crossovers for the rookie you cannot be one chicago im sorry."

At This Point, It's Just Annoying to Some

One fan asked, "soooooo just Nolan crosses over to feds?" While another questioned, "how many crossovers did we get this season that the feds were barely in The Rookie?"

No More Crossovers

"Seeing The Rookie and The Rookie Feds crossover would be great… IF IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED," a fan wrote. "If you're going to promote it as such then make them actually crossover."

Sometimes Enough is Enough

Oh okey, so they take one of the Rookie feds, thought so when I saw it was a crossover event," a fan said. "I am relieved cause it isn't anyone of the Rookie but at the same I don't really care about the Rookie feds characters, nothing personal, I just don't watch their show."

'The Rookie' Fans Clearly Aren't Excited

"Please stop with the 'crossover' crap. The Rookie is a great show," one fan wrote. "The Rookie: Feds is a terrible show. Now amount of crossovers will make it worth watching."

