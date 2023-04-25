Why Some 'The Rookie' Fans Aren't Excited About Tonight's 'Feds' Crossover
Tonight's episodes of The Rookie, "Going Under," and The Rookie: Feds, "Bloodline," have been promoted as crossover episodes, with Laura being taken and the others trying to save her before it's too late. However, fans have been pointing out that it's not technically a crossover episode, as Nathan Fillion is the only one from the ABC cop procedural appearing in the spin-off.
This isn't a first, unfortunately, as a number of episodes from the procedurals were promoted as crossovers when in fact, an episode was just a continuation or only included one or two characters; even then, not that much. Ahead of the new episodes, airing tonight beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming tomorrow on Hulu, fans have taken to Twitter to express their feelings, and they are not excited.
Not Much of a Dream
A DREAM Rookie team 🤩 #TheRookie #TheRookieFeds pic.twitter.com/ifrr7MeKpA— The Rookie (@therookie) April 21, 2023
"Proof Nolan is the only one in the Feds portion of the 'crossover,'" one disappointed fan pointed out. "Hence, not a true crossover. It's a guest appearance by Nathan."prevnext
One Thing Most Fans of 'The Rookie' Agree On: It's Not a Crossover
If Laura isn’t taken at the end of The Rookie’s episode, it’s not a crossover. If it’s ONLY Nolan appearing in The Rookie Feds’ episode, it’s not a crossover.. if the episodes aren’t connected it’s not a crossover. Just because one airs after the other doesn’t make it a crossover https://t.co/D9GcucNCG3— Janitime 🫦| fan acct • (@chenfordhugs) April 25, 2023
"Didn't I tell y'all he's the only one from rookie that's gonna be in the 'crossover,'" asked a fan. Another one wrote, "no more crossovers for the rookie you cannot be one chicago im sorry."prevnext
At This Point, It's Just Annoying to Some
if I have to read the phrase “epic crossover event” from the rookie acc one more time I swear I’ll lose it— andrea🌻 is STILL grieving (@reebkat) April 25, 2023
One fan asked, "soooooo just Nolan crosses over to feds?" While another questioned, "how many crossovers did we get this season that the feds were barely in The Rookie?"prevnext
No More Crossovers
Stop making crossovers! Stop taking away screentime from The main The Rookie cast. We don’t want 15 crossovers a season, just because Nathan Fillion is in the Feds doesn’t mean it’s a crossover! The feds have their own show. Give us our show back #TheRookie #TheRookieFeds— bella✈︎ (@lvcybradford) April 25, 2023
"Seeing The Rookie and The Rookie Feds crossover would be great… IF IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED," a fan wrote. "If you're going to promote it as such then make them actually crossover."prevnext
Sometimes Enough is Enough
The Rookie is doing ANOTHER crossover with the new show? Isn't this like the 6th one in less than two years? CALM DOWN OR CANCEL THE SPINOFF IF IT ISN'T WORKING!!— jas (@thegangbrokedee) April 19, 2023
Oh okey, so they take one of the Rookie feds, thought so when I saw it was a crossover event," a fan said. "I am relieved cause it isn't anyone of the Rookie but at the same I don't really care about the Rookie feds characters, nothing personal, I just don't watch their show."prevnext
'The Rookie' Fans Clearly Aren't Excited
I highly doubt the rookie feds storyline is going to begin in the rookie so why are we promoting it like it’s a full night crossover? pic.twitter.com/gheEC5WTx8— Rachel (@rookiesrach) April 23, 2023
"Please stop with the 'crossover' crap. The Rookie is a great show," one fan wrote. "The Rookie: Feds is a terrible show. Now amount of crossovers will make it worth watching."prev