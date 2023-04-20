'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Is Officially Happening

It's been a trying time for the doctors at San Jose St. Bonaventure in recent episodes of The Good Doctor, but there is finally good news: ABC has renewed the medical drama for Season 7! According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama remains one of ABC's top shows, so it's no surprise the network renewed it. The renewal also comes on the heels of other ABC recent renewals, which includes The Rookie Season 6 and Will Trent Season 2.

With The Good Doctor's renewal, this raises the potential for spin-off The Good Lawyer to be picked up. The series aired the backdoor pilot earlier this season, which stars Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman. As of now, there's no word on whether or not ABC will pick up the new show, which follows McMann's Joni, an attorney with OCD. Given that the Freddie Highmore-led series is quite a success, it wouldn't be surprising if the network would still want to make it a franchise.

News of the renewal comes at a troubling time at St. Bonaventure, as Dr. Glassman just got a major medical complication, and Shaun and Lea are eagerly expecting the arrival of their baby. Meanwhile, Morgan is stepping up as a foster parent to baby Eden, who has Turner Syndrome, and of course, things at the hospital are always between the precipice of good and bad. Given the way that last season ended, it will be interesting to see how The Good Doctor steps things up for Season 6, especially now that we know that it will definitely be back for the 2023-24 season.

Knowing that Shaun and everyone will be coming back for another season gives the fans some time to breathe, at least until the season finale. It's never easy hoping and praying for your favorite show to get picked up, even if it looks like it will. So it's always a relief when the good news officially rolls through, and The Good Doctor is just the latest to be given the green light.

There's just two episodes left in Season 6 of The Good Doctor, so ABC was definitely cutting it close with the renewal. It will be nice to watch the finale knowing that the team will be back next season. However, there's a good chance that it will end on a cliffhanger. At least Season 7 is happening, and we won't have to wait in agony after the finale airs, wondering if it will come back.