7 HGTV Shows Were Canceled This Summer

HGTV is shaking things up this summer.

The network has canceled seven of its series since June 22, shocking fans and HGTV stars alike.

While the network has yet to address the reasoning behind the rash of cancellations, Deadline reports that HGTV lost almost half of its total audience since 2017, also suffering key losses with younger viewers in Nielsen ratings.

1. Married to Real Estate

On June 24, Married to Real Estate stars Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod announced the “unexpected news” that their Atlanta-based real estate series had been canceled after four seasons.



Ironically enough, Jackson and Sherrod’s show was nominated for an Emmy shortly after its cancellation. “Apparently, Married to Real Estate is still making noise—even without new episodes,” Sherrod wrote on Instagram at the time.

2. Farmhouse Fixer

New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight announced on June 25 that HGTV had canceled his New England-based renovation show Farmhouse Fixer, which also starred designer Kristina Crestin, after three seasons and a spinoff.



“While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us.”

3. Bargain Block

While Bargain Block was originally renewed for a fifth season, HGTV made the shocking decision to cancel the Detroit-based renovation show in June.

Keith Bynum wrote on Instagram on June 22 that he and his partner Evan Thomas’ “entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation,” adding that while the TV industry is “full of a lot of great people,” it’s also “full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered.”

4. Izzy Does It

Contractor Izzy Battres’ renovation show, Izzy Does It, was another casualty of the cancellations. The former Flip or Flop contractor’s solo series wasn’t renewed for a second season after debuting earlier this year, Battres confirmed in a series of Instagram comments.

5. Battle on the Beach

HGTV’s wave of cancellations continued into July, with news breaking on July 4 that Battle on the Beach had also been axed.

Alison Victoria, who co-hosted the beachfront property renovation series with Ty Pennington and Taniya Nayak, announced the news that the competition series would not be returning for a fifth season on her her Pap Smear Podcast, saying she was sad to lose the show, which was “like adult spring break.”

6. Christina on the Coast

Christina Haack’s Christina on the Coast was another show on the chopping block this summer, with news breaking on July 15 that Haack’s solo show would not be returning for a sixth season.

Haack addressed the cancellation with a cheeky Instagram post almost a week later, writing, “Canceled looks good on me…. Only kidding only kidding.”

7. The Flipping El Moussas

Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, also felt the squeeze this summer when their house-flipping show, The Flipping El Moussas, was canceled after two seasons, as per Us Weekly. The El Moussas have yet to speak out about the cancellation of their series.