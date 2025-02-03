‘Flip or Flop’ Contractor Izzy Battres Opens up About the ‘Legacy’ of His Family Business, New HGTV Show ‘Izzy Does It’ (Exclusive)

Get ready to see Izzy Battres like you’ve never seen him before. The beloved Flip or Flop contractor debuts his own HGTV home renovation series, Izzy Does It, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, giving fans an inside look at his bustling family business in Santa Ana, Calif.

Ahead of the premiere, Battres opened up to PopCulture.com about building a “legacy” for his family as he uses his expertise, relatable budgets and cost-saving techniques to bring luxury designs to homeowners.

Working for years with Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack on Flip or Flop, Battres said he was able to be “in and out” and back to his family business when it came to using his expertise to implement the former couple’s designs. On Izzy Does It, however, “the veil is gone” as viewers get to see the ins and outs of what makes Battres so successful.

“You’re going to be able to see not just my life, but my family’s life and the business that we’re building,” he said. Working alongside his wife and designer, Lily; his stepson and apprentice, Joseph; his stepdaughter and marketing lead, Brianna; and his brother and project manager, Rudy “Rude Dog,” Battres said he’s excited for people to see his “leadership” within his family and his business.

With every client and every project, Battres said he’s driven to do his best work as he builds a “legacy” for his family and their families down the line. “Legacy to me means leaving an inheritance to your children’s children — an inheritance, not so much in possession or property, but leaving the principles of how we build. Not just build[ing] business, but build[ing] relationships, specifically family [relationships], and leaving those values and those principles.”

He continued, “I can leave possessions, I can leave property, I can leave all of that, but if the character of my family is not built accurately, then they’re going to squander it. And that is a fine line that I’m always watching and praying for.”

Representing family businesses is a “great privilege” for Battres. “You know, here in the United States, small business is a big portion of our economy. I just hope that I represent well,” he noted.

Izzy Does It premieres Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.